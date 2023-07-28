Huawei to Release Hongmeng 4 with Deep Integration of AI; iPhone 15 Camera to Receive Major Upgrade; Closure of Dongfang Selected Douyin Store Sparks Emergency Sales

Title: Major Updates in Tech: Huawei Hongmeng 4 Release, iPhone 15 Camera Upgrade, and Douyin Store Closure

Date: July 27, 2023

In the tech world, several significant developments have caught the attention of industry enthusiasts. From the upcoming release of Huawei’s Hongmeng 4 with advanced AI integration to the major camera upgrade on the iPhone 15, the market is abuzz with excitement. However, alongside these advancements, there have been some unexpected events, such as the closure of Dongfang Selection’s Douyin store. Here’s a closer look at these developments:

Dongfang Selection Responds to Douyin Store Closure: Emergency Sales on the App

On July 26, the Douyin live broadcast room of “Oriental Selected Self-operated Products” announced the suspension of its self-operated product stores and the Dongfang Selected self-operated product live broadcast room for three days. This move was said to be in compliance with certain rules. To ensure customers’ shopping experience isn’t hampered, the company decided to offer a 15% discount promotion on its App during this period. The closure of the Douyin store came as an unexpected situation for Dongfang Selection, according to its CEO.

Huawei Set to Release Hongmeng 4: Breakthroughs in AI Integration and Car-Machine Systems

Huawei recently announced the upcoming release of its HarmonyOS4, popularly known as Hongmeng 4. The launch is scheduled for August 4, with the new operating system aimed at achieving breakthroughs in car-machine systems and multi-modal interaction. Huawei engineers have hinted at the utilization of AI large-scale model technology, which is expected to elevate the user experience. This integration of AI technology is seen as a significant step for Huawei in the competitive tech landscape.

Microsoft Faces EU Antitrust Investigation over Office and Teams Bundling

EU antitrust regulators are set to investigate Microsoft over bundling its office app, Teams, with its chat app, Office. The EU views this practice as potentially anti-competitive. Previously, Slack had filed complaints claiming that Microsoft’s bundling strategy eliminated competition. Despite offering remedies, Microsoft failed to convince EU competition enforcers. The European Commission expressed concerns that Microsoft was abusing its market position and possibly restricting competition in communication and collaboration products within the European Economic Area.

OPPO Secures Top Spot in Chinese Smartphone Market, IDC Report Shows

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), OPPO, a leading smartphone manufacturer, has maintained its position as the top player in the Chinese mobile phone market in the first half of 2023. Despite an overall decrease in shipments, OPPO’s market share for the second quarter reached 17.7%. The company’s success can be attributed to its flagship Find X6 and Find N2&Flip series, which helped it secure a place in the high-end market share above $600. Additionally, the sub-brand OnePlus witnessed significant growth, further boosting OPPO’s overall market share.

Other notable updates include DJI Automotive’s announcement of its next-generation intelligent driving solution, named “成行” (Chengxing). DJI plans to launch its first mass-produced car equipped with the Chengxing platform in the coming weeks. Furthermore, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that the new iPhone 15 models would feature a 48-megapixel rear main camera, previously only available on the iPhone Pro and Pro Max models. Gene X Hwang’s Twitter account controversy and the launch of an EU antitrust investigation against Microsoft added further intrigue to the tech landscape.

As the tech industry continues to evolve and innovate, these recent developments set the stage for exciting advancements and transformations in various sectors. Stay tuned for more updates in the dynamic world of technology.