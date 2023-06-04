Huawei version of ChatGPT will be released in early July; 360 Smart Brain Large Model Application Conference is scheduled for June 13; BYD Qin family has exceeded 1 million units | Do Morning Post – DoNews

Huawei’s version of ChatGPT will be released in early July; 360 Smart Brain Large Model Application Conference is scheduled for June 13; the cumulative number of BYD Qin family vehicles exceeds 1 million | Do Morning Post

[Huawei’s version of ChatGPT will be released in early July, called “Pangu Chat”]

On June 4, according to Titanium Media reports, Huawei will release a multi-modal 100-billion-scale large-scale model product called “Pangu Chat” that directly matches ChatGPT.

It is expected that Huawei Pangu Chat will be released and internally tested at the Huawei Cloud Developers Conference (HDC.Cloud2023) held on July 7 this year. The products are mainly for ToB/G government and enterprise customers.

[360 Intelligent Brain Large Model Application Conference is scheduled for June 13]

On June 4, 360 officially announced that the 360 ​​Smart Brain Large Model Application Conference will be held at Beijing International Trade Hotel at 14:00 on June 13. According to reports, in April this year, the application of “360 Smart Brain” combined with 360 search, smart hardware and other scenarios has gradually matured and opened for internal testing.

【The accumulative total of BYD Qin family exceeded 1 million vehicles】

According to news on June 4, according to BYD Auto’s official Weibo news, the sales volume of BYD Qin family in May was 43,757, and the cumulative sales exceeded 1 million.

[Businessmen bribed Dewu brand executives and were fined over 3 million yuan]

On June 4, according to the National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System, recently, Hangzhou Shengzhan Clothing Co., Ltd. was fined 100,000 yuan by the Shangcheng District Market Supervision and Administration Bureau of Hangzhou City and confiscated 2,993,100 yuan of illegal income due to its involvement in illegal commercial bribery. Yuan. The punishment information shows that the party concerned gave rebates and benefits to the head of the brand operation department of the “Dewu” platform at the time to obtain help in the “Dewu” layout and sales expansion.

[Sony CEO says cloud gaming still faces huge hurdles]

A few days ago, according to the British “Financial Times”, Kenichiro Yoshida, CEO of Sony Group, said in an interview that the company is still paying attention to the development of the cloud gaming market and may deploy artificial intelligence for this at some point in the future. Yoshida pointed to potential lag and cost inefficiencies in keeping servers running during quieter hours as major obstacles to the growth of this streaming model. He told the newspaper that the majority of users are still using consoles or PCs, rather than streaming games. Yoshida also pointed out that Sony may use its artificial intelligence agent Sophy for cloud gaming in the future, and that it is already using less active game periods to help train the artificial intelligence how to beat humans in the racing game Gran Turismo.

[Taobao Tmall 618 is a good start. The turnover of members exceeds 100 million. The number of brands increased by more than 40% year-on-year]

At 8:00 pm on May 31, Taobao Tmall 618 officially opened for sale. Not long after the launch, brand members have quickly brought the first wave of explosive growth to merchants. According to the data, as of 24:00 on June 1, the number of brands whose membership turnover exceeded 100 million yuan on Tmall increased by more than 40% year-on-year.

Among them, NIKE, Haier, L’Oreal, Lancome, Estee Lauder, Proya, Xiaomi, JORDAN, FLIA and other brands, the turnover from members all exceeded 100 million yuan.

It is worth noting that private domain groups such as members have become one of the biggest factors for the growth of brand certainty. For brands such as JORDAN, NIKE, SkinCeuticals, and the source of Yuemu, the turnover contributed by members accounted for more than 90%.

[Jingdong Hardware City 618 got off to a good start for 28 hours: sales increased by more than 50% year-on-year]

JD.com 618 was fully opened at 8:00 pm on May 31, officially entering the stage of a good start. According to official data, as of 24:00 on June 1, 28 hours after the start, the sales of Jingdong Hardware City increased by more than 50% year-on-year, and the sales of more than 10 categories increased by more than 100% year-on-year. At the same time, categories such as infrastructure materials, metal processing, laboratory supplies, and power tools are growing rapidly. According to official data, trending categories include cleaning equipment, laboratory supplies, tool consumables, fire-fighting equipment, electromechanical hardware, and instruments.

[Yunji’s Q1 total revenue in 2023 will be 178.7 million yuan, and the repurchase rate of the platform will reach 80.2%]

A few days ago, the selected e-commerce platform Yunji (Nasdaq: YJ) released its unaudited financial results as of March 31, 2023.

In Q1 of 2023, Yunji’s total revenue will be 178.7 million. As of March 31, 2023, the repurchase rate of Yunji in the past 12 months was 80.2%. The financial report shows that Yunji’s total operating expenses in Q1 2023 will be RMB 85.3 million, a year-on-year decrease of 45%.

Xiao Shanglue, chairman and CEO of Yunji, said: “The first quarter is a transitional quarter. It has been a turbulent year with a lot of waste waiting to be done. The company has also made many new attempts and changes. % repurchase rate, which is consumers’ recognition of Yunji. We will continue to follow the recovery trend of the consumer market, develop new products of our own brand, and give back to consumers who trust us.”

