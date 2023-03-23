



On March 23, HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate Extraordinary Master (Across the Ocean Model & Galloping Mountain Model) was released. As a new series of Huawei wearable products, Huawei WATCH Ultimate is based on the powerful sports and health functions and smart experience of Huawei smart watches, adding technological innovation materials and cutting-edge watchmaking technology, bringing cutting-edge performance and excellent wearing that can conquer the extreme Experience, making it a milestone of smart watches, accompanying the elites across mountains and seas, witnessing unprecedented wonders in the world.

High-end market demand for smart watches growsHuawei watch market is king

According to the IDC analysis report: In the first half of 2022, the proportion of high-end smart watches (adult watches) with a price of more than RMB 2,000 will continue to grow, with a year-on-year increase of 29%. It is not difficult to see from the statistical data on the consumer side that the overall consumption willingness of high-income groups is less impacted when the economic environment encounters challenges, especially the consumption willingness and ability of smart watches, which are relatively weak in rigid demand, remain stable, even out of life. Considering the way of improving health, more active participation in daily sports, thereby stimulating more consumer demand, which also makes those products with high technological content and outstanding design become hot spots in the market.

According to the latest analysis report from Canalys, Huawei smart watches will rank first in the Q4 brand ranking in the domestic market in 2022 with a market share of 26%. As the demand for high-end watches continues to grow, Huawei WATCH Ultimate is the world’s first mass smart watch that supports Beidou satellite news. It is equipped with advanced health management, supports 100-meter deep diving technology, and high-end professional sports functions. Social elites with an exploratory spirit pursue a high-quality life and work style, and provide them with a variety of high-end smart watch options.

Hard-core high-tech empowerment, escorting users across the world

Huawei’s wearable products have always been recognized by the industry and consumers: at the just-concluded MWC2023, Huawei WATCH GT 3 Pro was shortlisted for the Best Internet Consumer Device Award, Huawei WATCH D was shortlisted for the Best Mobile Internet Health Innovation Award, and Huawei WATCH GT Cyber ​​swept the awards including ” 8 awards including MWC 2023 Best Product Award. As a technology company, Huawei insists on incubating good products with innovative technology, and is committed to making the temperature of cutting-edge technology explicit in everyone’s life. This time, in order to help the elites who love to explore to explore the unknown world, Huawei uses high-end and excellent materials and leading technology to launch a new ultra-flagship smart watch Huawei WATCH Ultimate Extraordinary Master, to accompany brave and fearless elites in all fields of the world Expansion of territory, exploring and breaking through more possibilities.

Huawei WATCH Ultimate is equipped with revolutionary innovative technology, redefining high-end smart watches: epoch-making satellite communication technology, no ground network can send information, travel and adventure, and connect with the world with peace of mind; the industry’s first high-end material “ultra-strong amorphous zirconium” The case is made of “alloy” and is equipped with a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED flexible high-definition round screen, creating a legendary technological aesthetics and creating excitement on the wrist; the industry’s revolutionary waterproof technology has created a 100-meter diving-level waterproof smart watch, supporting 100 meters Diving sports and a variety of diving modes have become the ceiling of the waterproof performance of smart watches in the industry; comprehensive and professional high-level health function protection.

The world’s first smart watch that supports two-way Beidou satellite messages

Huawei WATCH Ultimate is the world‘s first mass smart watch that supports two-way Beidou satellite messages. When you are in an environment where there is no ground network signal coverage, such as deserted uninhabited land, sea distress, and earthquake rescue, Huawei WATCH Ultimate can independently send Beidou satellite messages to other mobile terminals. The recipient can receive Beidou satellite news through the Changlian app or short message, and can reply to Huawei WATCH Ultimateate according to the preset message through the Changlian app or the URL link in the short message.

This “information interaction” function under the blessing of Beidou satellites seems ordinary, but it is likely to play an unexpected role in special environments. When we are in a special environment without a communication base station, once an emergency occurs, we can only rely on professional equipment such as Beidou special terminal equipment and satellite telephone equipment to call for help or rescue, but these equipment are expensive, large and not portable , not suitable for carrying during long-distance exploration.

“Regional message communication service” is a unique capability of the Beidou system, that is, the “Beidou satellite message” function. Compared with other terminal devices, it is more difficult to implement the Beidou satellite message function on a compact smart watch. Faced with the objective facts such as small size of watch equipment, limited size and space, and small battery capacity, how to solve the problems of signal transmission and reception and battery discharge in low temperature environment is the most important. Huawei WATCH Ultimate has made a comprehensive breakthrough in technology. In terms of signal transmission, it realizes the basis for signal transmission in a small space through miniaturized radio frequency modules, built-in suspension antenna design, and innovative nano-molding integrated technology case.

The nano-microcrystalline ceramic bezel can also play the role of antenna energy convergence, making signal transmission faster and more stable, without fear of 36,000 kilometers; in low-temperature environments, small-capacity batteries of wearable products need to be upgraded to send Beidou satellite messages. In terms of energy density and discharge capacity, Huawei has designed a new battery intelligent heating solution, so that the watch battery can still maintain strong power at low temperatures and ensure the signal is sent out. In terms of watchmaking technology, extraordinary masters use ceramic metallization technology, the bezel and the metal middle frame are coupled to form a suspended antenna, which can effectively gather energy, so that the signal is stronger, the transmission is faster and more stable.

For people who love outdoor adventures and special industries, the smart watch has the Beidou satellite message function, which provides an additional channel to protect life; for ordinary users, if they travel, get lost in the wild, and there is no network service on the ground, they can also It is used to send distress messages, whether it is hiking in the desert, sailing to the sea or climbing the peak, it can provide an extra guarantee. The battery life of up to two weeks makes up for the short board of the mobile phone’s battery life. Even if you explore the uninhabited land for a long time, you don’t have to worry about losing contact with the outside world. The two-way Beidou satellite message function of Huawei WATCH Ultimate will not only open the prelude to the great development of wearable terminal satellite communication, but also become a new chapter in the history of communication.

Huawei WATCH Ultimate, as an epoch-making work of Huawei Wear, is the world‘s first public smart watch that supports two-way Beidou satellite news. , I believe that under Huawei’s adherence to the design concept of incubating good products with innovative technology, Huawei WATCH Ultimate will surely win the favor of more high-end users.

Huawei WATCH Ultimate is priced at 6,999 yuan for the ocean model, and 5,999 yuan for the mountain bike model. At 18:08 on March 23, 2023, the Huawei WATCH Ultimate series will start pre-sales at Huawei Mall, major e-commerce platforms, Huawei authorized experience stores, and Huawei authorized dealers, and will officially go on sale at 10:08 on March 30.



