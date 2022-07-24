The annual salary of talented teenagers is divided into three grades. The highest grade is 1.82 million yuan to 2.01 million yuan; the second grade is 1.405 million yuan to 1.565 million yuan; the third grade is 896,000 yuan to 1.008 million yuan.

On July 22, Huawei’s recruiter Weibo released the “Genius Boys” recruitment plan. This is the second time this year that Huawei has issued a “genius boy” call to the world since April 25.

On March 28 this year, Huawei revealed at the 2021 annual report conference that in the past two years, Huawei has recruited more than 300 “genius boys”. It is understood that the “Genius Boys” project was launched by Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei in 2019 to attract top talents with top challenges and top salaries. Huawei has attracted social attention for offering high annual salaries to “genius boys”. The annual salary is divided into three grades,The highest grade is 1.82 million yuan to 2.01 million yuan; the second grade is 1.405 million yuan to 1.565 million yuan; the third grade is 896,000 yuan to 1.008 million yuan.

According to The Paper and China Jiangsu Net, there are 4 graduates who will join Huawei’s “Genius Youth” program in 2022. Including Lin Tian, ​​a doctoral graduate from the School of Information Science and Engineering, Fudan University, Jia Peng and Sun Feiyang, a 2022 doctoral graduate from the Department of Telecommunications, Xi’an Jiaotong University, and Jin Yibo, a 2022 doctoral graduate from the Department of Computer Science and Technology, Nanjing University.

Recently, “Genius Boys” have also made an intensive appearance in the Huawei Voice Community. Among them, the “genius boy” who joined Huawei in 2020Zhang JiHe is a member of Huawei’s “genius boy” with the highest annual salary of 2.01 million yuan. He has rejected other companies’ annual salary of more than 3.6 million yuan. He joined Huawei in the hope that he can make a little contribution to Huawei. Another “genius boy” who joined in 2020Huang QingqiuThe self-driving laser perception algorithm led by the team was installed in the Extreme Fox Alpha S HI version. Last year, the project demonstration video was swiped on the Internet.

2.01 million annual salary “genius boy” debut

Recently, Huawei’s Xinsheng community has intensively released the trends of “genius boys” in previous years.

Zhang Ji, a “genius boy” recruited by Huawei in 2020, works in the company’s data storage product line. A few days ago, he appeared as the first guest of Huawei’s internal program “A Bite of Science and Technology“, which was also his first screen show. According to Zhang Ji, his job at Huawei is to build an omniscient and omnipotent storage system intelligent “brain” to realize the intelligence of the storage system.

Zhang Ji said that what he is tackling is the seventh problem in the “Battle of the Pacific” released by Huawei Storage for the world, “Automatic Driving of Full Life Cycle Data in Complex Scenarios with Extreme Efficiency per Bit”.

According to the China Securities Journal, battles are Huawei’s way of tackling tough problems. Huawei has set up many battle projects to publish problems that cannot be solved by the project team, and invite scientists and engineers from inside and outside Huawei to participate in the research. For example, Huawei convened thousands of engineers to participate in the “Songshan Lake Battle” in Dongguan’s Songshan Lake Park to develop HMS Core 5.0 and build the basic capabilities of the Hongmeng system.

According to the data, Zhang Ji was born in 1993. He graduated from Wuchang Institute of Technology with a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Wuhan Institute of Posts and Telecommunications. He is a 2016 doctoral student of computer system structure of Wuhan National Research Center of Optoelectronics, Huazhong University of Science and Technology. In 2020, Zhang Ji received the highest annual salary of 2.01 million yuan for Huawei’s “genius boy”.

In 2020, according to Zhang Ji, in addition to Huawei, he also received letters of employment from Tencent, IBM, Ali, Sangfor and two startups.Among them, the highest annual salary given is more than 3.6 million yuan.

Zhang Ji said: “For me, joining Huawei at the ‘toughest’ time also hopes that I can make a little contribution to Huawei, so I also call on more young talents to join Huawei and help Huawei tide over the difficulties. Impress the world.”

The laser algorithm of “genius boy” is swiped across the network

A few days ago, the Huawei Xinsheng community also published an article about another “genius boy” Huang Qingqiu.

According to the article, Huang Qingqiu has been a “student master” since childhood, and was admitted to the Department of Automation of Tsinghua University with a score of 692, ranking 40th in the province. As the captain, he led the “Huoshen Robot Team” of Tsinghua University and won the fourth place in the RoboCup (Robot Soccer World Cup). At the age of 26, he graduated from the Multimedia Laboratory of the Chinese University of Hong Kong with a Ph.D., and has published more than ten top conference papers; he was selected into Huawei’s “Genius Youth” program in 2020, and joined the smart car solutions business group in less than two years. He has grown rapidly from a new employee to a leader of nearly 50 The leader of the people team.

In April 2021, on the eve of the Shanghai Auto Show, the test video of the Jihu car equipped with Huawei’s automatic driving system was swiped on the Internet, and the perception algorithm was related to Huang Qingqiu’s team.

According to him, one day in March 2021, the polar fox project encountered a very difficult problem. Later, he led the laser perception algorithm team to tackle key problems to ensure the success of the demonstration.

Huang Qingqiu said: “We have greatly improved the performance of the algorithm module of laser perception in just one month, solved a number of serious problems, and completed the task on time. When I saw the video of Jihu’s demonstration, it caused a sensation on the Internet. At that time, I felt that all the hard work and dedication was worth it. After the breakthrough, I became the leader of the laser perception team and began to lead the team to charge in this field.”

Let talents activate the team like a “loach”

It is understood that Huawei’s “Genius Youth” project is a project initiated by Ren Zhengfei to attract top talents with top-level challenges and top-level compensation. The project mainly focuses on six major topics: “connection”, “artificial intelligence”, “smart terminal”, “cloud and computing”, “smart car” and “smart manufacturing”.

In June 2019, Ren Zhengfei said in the company’s EMT (operation management team) “20 Minutes” speech: “Huawei will recruit 20-30 talented teenagers from all over the world in 2019, and in 2020, we also want to recruit from around the world. Enter 200-300. These talented youngsters are like ‘loach’, drilling our organization and activating our team.” He believes that in the next 3-5 years, I believe that Huawei will be completely new, and all “change guns and guns” , we must win this “war”.

According to an email from the President’s Office previously issued by Ren Zhengfei, Huawei implements a three-tier annual salary system for “genius boys”, with the highest annual salary ranging from 1.82 million to 2.01 million yuan, followed by 1.405 million to 1.565 million yuan, and the third tier of 896,000 to 896,000— 1.008 million yuan. Zhong Zhao’s annual salary is at the highest level.

But at the same time, Huawei’s “genius boy” recruitment standards are also very strict, generally need to go through about 7 rounds of process: resume screening, written test, first interview, supervisor interview, several minister interviews, president interviews, HR interviews. Problems or poor performance in any one link can lead to failure.

In August 2021, Ren Zhengfei once again expressed his views on talents at the Huawei Central Research Institute Innovation Pioneer Symposium. He said, “We must open our minds, emancipate our minds, and dare to attract the best talents in the world. The company is in a critical period of strategic survival and development, and it is impossible to charge without talents. Don’t overemphasize professionalism, as long as he is good enough, willing to Take a ‘scalpel’ to join us in the battle of ‘killing pigs’. We must open our minds, build a foundation with diversity, avoid monogenic thinking, and allow paranoia to exist. We must change the past to recruit with a unified salary system The idea of ​​global talent is to benchmark the salary of the local talent market, and provide a sufficiently attractive salary package for senior talents.”

Among them, he also mentioned that in the past two years of being suppressed by the United States, Huawei’s human resources policy has never changed, and the payment of wages and bonuses has been normal. Not only is the company not chaotic, but it is more united internally and attracts more talents to join. “For example, a few talented teenagers joined the coal mine corps and used 5G in reverse to make the underground information more high-definition and more comprehensive; the use of Huang Danian’s density method to solve the problem of identifying the water storage layer in coal mines will generate huge value in the future. .”

A few days ago, Ren Zhengfei said that when he entered Huawei, there was no such term as “genius boy”. Chen Lifang, executive supervisor of Huawei, said that “genius boys” also need to grow up after entering Huawei. It is impossible to be a teenager forever. Ultimately, it depends on the actual value and contribution.

On April 25 this year, Huawei once again released a recruitment plan for recruiting talented youngsters around the world, offering “genius youngsters” a salary that is more than 5 times the industry level. The hero does not ask the source, Huawei does not limit the qualifications and schools to the candidates, but requires special achievements in mathematics, computers, physics, materials, chips and other related fields and has the ambition to become a technological leader. Huawei is eager for “genius boys” who have the ability and willingness to challenge world-class problems.

Authors of this article: Cheng Peng, Gai Yuanyuan, Du Bo, source:daily economic news (ID:nbdnews), the original title: “Huawei makes a big move! Another global call to order! Mysterious “genius boy” appeared, this one who gave up 3.6 million annual salary from another family”

