Huawei’s big news is starting to supply!Supply chain companies have supplied Mate60 mobile phones – yqqlm

June 25,A reporter from China Securities Journal learned exclusively from Huawei Supply Chain Company that the company has supplied Huawei Mate60 high-end flagship mobile phone.According to institutional analysis, the Mate60 series to be released in the second half of this year will once again become the focus of market attention.

In early June, China Securities Journal exclusively reported thatHuawei has recently raised its 2023 mobile phone shipment target to 40 million unitsand Huawei set this target at the beginning of the year to 30 million units.Industry insiders believe that this is a positive signal that Huawei’s mobile phone business has come out of the trough.

Huawei’s mobile phone business mainly includes high-end models P series and Mate series, as well as mid- and low-end models Nova series and Changxiang series. AVIC Securities said that with the continuous launch of new products, Huawei’s mobile phone shipments have shown a recovery trend recently. From the third quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2023, in the market environment of global mobile phone shipments declining, they will grow against the trend for three consecutive quarters.

From March to April this year, Huawei released three new phones within one month, including the P60 high-end flagship phone, the Mate X3 folding screen phone, and the nova 11 mid-range flagship phone. Industry insiders believe that in 2023, the rhythm of Huawei’s new product release is expected to return to normal.

Huatai Securities said that assuming that the release time of Huawei’s new products remains unchanged from the past, it is expected that the high-end model Mate60 is expected to be released in the second half of the year.

According to China Merchants Securities, the recovery of demand for mobile phone replacement is slow but there are some positive signals, such as the stabilization of the decline in smartphone production. According to the Guoyuan International Research Report, from February to April this year, the cumulative year-on-year growth rates of my country’s smartphone production were -14.1%, -13.8% and -11.2%, respectively, and the decline has a clear trend of narrowing. It may be the bottom of the industry now, and it is expected to gradually recover in the future.

From an industry perspective, IDC data shows that in the first quarter of 2023, global smartphone shipments will be 270 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 15% and a quarter-on-quarter decrease of 11%. SPDB International believes that smartphone shipments are still facing downward pressure in the second quarter, and industry demand continues to be weak. However, it is expected that the smartphone industry will start to recover moderately in the third quarter. We expect to see a rise in demand for the smartphone industry in the third and fourth quarters, and remain cautiously optimistic about the improvement in shipments in the third quarter.

Market research firm Canalys predicts that global smartphone shipments will drop to 1.13 billion units in 2023, a year-on-year decrease of 5.2%. Huaxin Securities predicts that the smartphone market will remain in a short-term downturn in the first half of 2023, and will pick up in the second half of the year.

Institutions are optimistic about the investment opportunities of Huawei’s mobile phone chain recovery. According to the research report of AVIC Securities, the Mate60 series to be released in the second half of this year will once again become the focus of market attention, and Huawei’s mobile phone industry chain is expected to gradually recover.

Bank of China Securities stated that it is optimistic about the return of sales of all Huawei smartphones in the future, which will drive long-term opportunities for supply chain companies.

Huatai Securities believes that Huawei’s increase in mobile phone shipments and the smooth release of high-end models are expected to stimulate the upstream industry. It is recommended to pay attention to investment opportunities in radio frequency, antenna, and filter suppliers in the field of Huawei’s mobile phone industry chain.

