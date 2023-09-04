Huawei’s New Mobile Phones Create Sales Boom and Impact A Shares

Title: Huawei’s New Mobile Phones Experience Remarkable Sales Surge, Influencing A-Share Sectors

Date: September 4, 2023

Byline: Lu Ming

Huawei’s latest mobile phones have taken the market by storm, causing a ripple effect across the related sectors of A-shares. On September 4, Huawei’s concept stocks saw a collective surge in value, with Jierong Technology leading the pack, closely followed by Century Dingli, Taijing Technology, Saiwei Electronics, MeiG Smart, Fei Rongda, and Zhicube.

As of press time, Jierong Technology had hit the daily limit, while Century Dingli initially rose by over 17%, but has since slipped back to 6.4%. The rest of the stocks also experienced a slight decline.

The highly anticipated Huawei Mate 60 Pro was officially released on September 3. Within seconds of its release, the Mate 60 Pro phones in select colors were already sold out on Tmall and other online channels. Similarly, the official flagship stores from other channels quickly sold out the Mate 60 Pro phones in various colors within a minute.

Offline stores across the country, including Beijing, witnessed the overwhelming demand for the new Huawei phones, resulting in a scarcity of available units. Cities like Chengdu, Shanghai, Hanzhong, and Shenzhen experienced long queues as eager customers waited to pick up their new phones. In some cases, consumers even began lining up outside the stores as early as 3 o’clock.

The first batch of Huawei Mate 60 series already has millions of units in stock, and some stores in Shenzhen are carrying the standard version of Huawei Mate 60.

One significant feature of the Huawei Mate 60 Pro is its support for Beidou satellites, making it the world‘s first mass-produced smartphone capable of satellite calls. Users can now make and receive calls via satellite even in the absence of a ground network signal.

The Huawei Mate 60 Pro is available in four colors – Yachuan Green, Baisha Silver, Nannuo Purple, and Yadan Black. It incorporates a three-layer protection of fiber material, enhancing its anti-extrusion ability by tenfold.

While the early launch of the Huawei Mate 60 Pro signifies a positive turning point for Huawei after a challenging period, the company still faces obstacles in advancing its technology for mobile phones and other products. According to research firm IDC, global smartphone shipments in Q1 2023 declined by 15% year-on-year, with Huawei managing to secure a position in the top 10 with shipments of 6.75 million units and a market share of 2.5%, representing a 2.8% decline compared to the previous year. In the domestic market, Huawei ranked sixth with an 8.8% market share.

Guotai Junan Securities’ analysis suggests that the release of the Huawei Mate 60 Pro is expected to have a direct positive impact on Huawei’s related industry chain. It is anticipated to be the first breakthrough in the industry cycle and to drive performance growth.

