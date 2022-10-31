On October 30, it was learned from the official website of the Shanghai Clearing House that Huawei recently disclosed its third quarterly report for 2022. In the first three quarters, Huawei achieved revenue of 441.141 billion yuan and net profit of 23.927 billion yuan.

From the data point of view, Huawei continues to invest heavily in research and development. In the first three quarters,Huawei’s research and development expenses reached 110.581 billion yuan, an increase of 8.241 billion yuan compared with 102.340 billion yuan in the same period last year.

It is understood that Huawei has invested 845 billion yuan in R&D in the past 10 years.The annual investment in basic research exceeds 20 billion yuan.

Huawei’s heavy R&D investment is also reflected in mobile phones, and it has surpassed and crushed other manufacturers in many aspects, such as images, systems, and ecology.

This year, Huawei launched its own imaging brand XMAGE, which completely replaced Leica. The Mate 50 series became the first show of XMAGE on mobile phones. Huawei executive director Yu Chengdong said that the Mate 50 series is the master of Huawei’s computational photography.

at the same time,The Mate 50 series is also the industry’s first mass smartphone that supports Beidou satellite news.These leading technologies are inseparable from Huawei’s continuous research and development.

It is worth mentioning that it was previously reported that Huawei is developing the next-generation satellite communication technology, including three directions of “two-way sending and receiving text messages”, “support for sending voice messages” and “support for short-term voice calls”. On next year’s Mate 60 series and P60 series, consumers are expected to experience a more complete satellite communication.

In September, the Mate 50 series had a head-to-head contest with the iPhone 14 series. In terms of innovation, the Mate 50 series was even better. I believe that with Huawei’s heavy R&D investment, the battle between Mate 60 and iPhone 15 next year will be even more exciting.

