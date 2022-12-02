Huawei’s two new phones are ready to go: nova 10 SE and Changxiang 50z, and watches are full of creativity

Huawei’s original plan to hold the Huawei Winter All-Scenario New Product Launch Conference on December 2 has now been officially postponed.

In addition to Huawei, the Xiaomi new product launch conference, JMGO N1 series projector launch conference, MediaTek 8200 new product launch conference, iQOO 11 series and iQOO Neo7 SE new product launch conferences that were originally scheduled to be held this week will all be postponed.

Similarly, Huawei officials have been warming up for the conference for many days, bringing nova 10 SE and Changxiang 50z, and launching Huawei’s new smart watches-Huawei Watch Buds and Huawei Children’s Watch 5X series.

Huawei nova 10 SE

Huawei nova 10 SE has been released overseas before. The new machine has the same star-shaped orbital ring design as the nova 10 series. It uses a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a center-mounted hole-digging straight screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution.

configuration,This model is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680G 4G chip, the rear main camera is 100 million pixels, and it is also equipped with 8 million super wide-angle and 2 million sub-cameras.It is equipped with a 4500mAh battery, supports 66W fast charging, weighs 184 grams, and measures 162.39mm x 75.47mm x 7.39mm.

Huawei Enjoy 50z

The slogan of this phone is “High-definition video, smooth experience”. It will provide two versions of 4+64GB and 6+64GB. Unknown octa-core processor, front 5MP lens, rear 50MP main camera + 2MP macro + 2MP depth of field triple camera, built-in 5000mAh battery, supports 22.5W fast charging.

Huawei Watch Buds

Huawei WATCH Buds will adopt a clamshell design, which is a combined product of watch + earphones.The real machine has been exposed before, according to digital bloggers,Huawei Watch Buds combines a watch and earphones into one, the thickness is very well controlled, and the earphones are a little smaller than the little finger.

As early as the beginning of this year, Huawei applied for the “Huawei Watch Buds” trademark to the European Union, describing that Huawei is developing a smart watch with built-in headphones.Or it will bring a new design form of smart watches, which most likely refers to this watch.

Huawei Kids Watch 5X Series

Through the preheating poster, it can be seen that the design of the Huawei Children’s Watch 5X series continues the design concept of the previous generations of products. It adopts a reversible and removable design with front and rear dual screens. It consists of a color screen + an electronic stopwatch style screen. A combination of dual screens.

The appearance is full of creativity, combined with the slogan “safety protection, more than one side” on the poster, and Huawei’s iterative upgrade of children’s watches, the new children’s watch will continue to focus on positioning technology, information security protection and other fields to further satisfy parents Protecting needs and making parents more at ease.

It is worth noting that Huawei brought its first smart viewing glasses-HUAWEI Vision Glass at the 2022 World VR Industry Conference. It is reported that HUAWEI Vision Glass will be officially launched in December, and this product may be here. Released together at the press conference.