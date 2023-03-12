Home Business Huber+Suhner dismantles old tents in Russia
Pain and disappointment: Huber+Suhner clears all tents in Russia

After decades of development work, the Russian market is no longer an issue for Huber+Suhner. Especially since Russia triggered an energy crisis with the war. Business is going pretty well for the Herisau-based technology group, but the boss takes cover when it comes to sales forecasts.

In the spring of 2013, exactly ten years ago, the company headquarters in Herisau still sounded confident: Huber+Suhner was expecting larger orders from Russia in the coming years, primarily from train and locomotive manufacturers and their employees suppliers. Among other things, Huber+Suhner was the only foreign cable manufacturer whose products met the requirements of the Russian state railway company RZD.

