Pain and disappointment: Huber+Suhner clears all tents in Russia After decades of development work, the Russian market is no longer an issue for Huber+Suhner. Especially since Russia triggered an energy crisis with the war. Business is going pretty well for the Herisau-based technology group, but the boss takes cover when it comes to sales forecasts.

Precision multicoax connector from Huber+Suhner. Image: René Niederer / PD

In the spring of 2013, exactly ten years ago, the company headquarters in Herisau still sounded confident: Huber+Suhner was expecting larger orders from Russia in the coming years, primarily from train and locomotive manufacturers and their employees suppliers. Among other things, Huber+Suhner was the only foreign cable manufacturer whose products met the requirements of the Russian state railway company RZD.