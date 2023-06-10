Hubert Aiwanger: “You’re the fine one, I’m the farmer’s idiot”. The rural population is fed up with that”

Bayern’s Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger (free voters) comes from a question time with vocational school graduates. In the evening he has to go to the coronation of the Bavarian Beer Queen. In between there is time for an interview. Aiwanger loads a sausage roll and a piece of marble cake onto a plate, orders a bottle of mineral water and sits down at a table with a view of the Isar flowing past.

Hubert Aiwanger: I eat on the side.

WELT: No problem. Mr. Aiwanger, town versus country, ecology versus agriculture – aren’t these conventional enemy images?

Aiwanger: Unfortunately, this is becoming more and more acute. The big city milieu and the country milieu are currently becoming more and more alienated. For years now, new ideological advances have been coming out of the cities, telling us what social “woke” is at the moment. We shouldn’t use firewood anymore, farmers shouldn’t keep animals, people should eat insects instead of meat, cannabis is great, and grandma with her car is to blame for climate change, even though you fly to Bali on vacation yourself. The wolf is a cuddly toy – it was all born out of left-wing urban milieus.