Home » Hubert Aiwanger: “You’re the fine one, I’m the farmer’s idiot”. The rural population is fed up with that”
Business

Hubert Aiwanger: “You’re the fine one, I’m the farmer’s idiot”. The rural population is fed up with that”

by admin
Hubert Aiwanger: “You’re the fine one, I’m the farmer’s idiot”. The rural population is fed up with that”

Bayern’s Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger (free voters) comes from a question time with vocational school graduates. In the evening he has to go to the coronation of the Bavarian Beer Queen. In between there is time for an interview. Aiwanger loads a sausage roll and a piece of marble cake onto a plate, orders a bottle of mineral water and sits down at a table with a view of the Isar flowing past.

Hubert Aiwanger: I eat on the side.

WELT: No problem. Mr. Aiwanger, town versus country, ecology versus agriculture – aren’t these conventional enemy images?

Aiwanger: Unfortunately, this is becoming more and more acute. The big city milieu and the country milieu are currently becoming more and more alienated. For years now, new ideological advances have been coming out of the cities, telling us what social “woke” is at the moment. We shouldn’t use firewood anymore, farmers shouldn’t keep animals, people should eat insects instead of meat, cannabis is great, and grandma with her car is to blame for climate change, even though you fly to Bali on vacation yourself. The wolf is a cuddly toy – it was all born out of left-wing urban milieus.

See also  The Champions League round of 16 is released: Real Madrid fights Liverpool's "Paris" again and encounters Bayern - Teller Report Teller Report

You may also like

Breaking the dimensional barriers of live broadcasting, cici888’s...

Conversion rate of pension funds: Pensions continue to...

Tajani: “Support Tunisia if Africa collapses in the...

Doctors Without Borders: An NGO fights multidrug-resistant tuberculosis

LGBT, do you defend gay and social rights?...

Lujiazui Interview|Qian Wenhui, Chairman of the Agricultural Development...

Inspiration for improving your web conferences

Rome Pride, from politicians looking for gay votes...

Financial Education About Stock Market And Economy :...

Banks, the curtain falls on Credit Suisse: Ubs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy