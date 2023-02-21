Superbonus, Bankitalia rejects it

“Huge costs for the public budget” and impact on the accounts “difficult to control”. The day after the first opening of the government to the solution to release problem loans is James Ricottihead of Bankitalia’s assistance and tax consultancy service, to certify the difficulties in keeping the resources committed by the Superbonus hearing in the Senate.

“The Superbonus has had a very significant impact on the construction sector” and “about half of the investments that benefited from the Superbonus would not have occurred in the absence of the incentive”, explained Ricotti, acknowledging that the measure had positive. But the other side of the coin are “high burdens on the public budget in any case”and have grown over the two-year period, “reflecting the strong acceleration in the use of measure”.

Not only. The substantial absence of upstream controls, at least at the time of the introduction of the measure, aggravates the negative impacts of the Superbonus. “Precisely due to its automatic nature and the absence of upstream controls, the lower revenue deriving from tax incentives is more difficult to control, thus not allowing monitoring of the cost for the public budget”. Therefore, explains Ricotti, “with these tools it may occur that the actual use of the incentives by taxpayers deviates from the allocated resources”.

Superbonus, pros and cons of credit transfer limits

Ricotti also focused on the advantages and disadvantages created by the decision, later retracted, by limit the number and type of credit assignments due to numerous frauds. “In a first phase, characterized by a practically unlimited circulation of tax credits, there were huge volumes of fraud,” he recalled. But the consequence of limiting sales “has ended up penalizing even virtuous companies”.

“The fact that almost all of the fraudulent behavior involved cases originally lacking a rigorous apparatus of preventive controls confirms the importance of such safeguards”, underlines Ricotti. In general, therefore, “in the design of new facilitation measures” it would take “a strengthening of controls in the initial phase, albeit at the expense of a less streamlined recognition of the concessions for the beneficiaries”. A series of “upstream” safeguards, “simple to apply, can also help to avoid burdensome ex post control activities, which contribute to generating uncertainty for operators”.

The automatic recognition of incentives, “in the absence of any form of preventive control, in fact, brings with it the risk that the measures are used improperly (for example in the absence of the relevant conditions) if not fraudulently, and this also regardless the form in which they are attributed (tax credits, deductions or deductions)”, concluded Ricotti.

“Tax reform for concessions”

At the center of Ricotti’s hearing was also a possible revision of tax breaks. “Any revision of existing subsidies has effects on the budget – explained the head of Bankitalia’s tax assistance and consultancy service – and if not covered by new revenues or lower expenses, it must be evaluated in terms of public finance because the debt is high”.

However, Ricotti continued, “a verification of the actual usefulness of the numerous tax concessions currently in place appears appropriate. This exercise could be part of a comprehensive tax reform, long overdue in our country, which supports growth, providing incentives for job offers and business activity”.