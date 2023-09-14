Hugo App Announces Closure of Operations in Nicaragua Amidst Competitive Context

Delivery Company Hugo to Close Operations in Nicaragua

On Wednesday night, delivery company Hugo announced the closure of its operations in Nicaragua. The company stated that the closure will take effect from September 18. In a statement, Hugo emphasized the historic role it played in positioning itself and Central America as powerful technology leaders.

The closure of operations in Nicaragua is attributed to the competitive context in which the company operates. Despite the closure, Hugo assured its clients that it will continue to operate until all its obligations with its allies are settled. The company also promised to provide updates on the closing process soon, according to a Facebook post.

Hugo App, which was established in El Salvador in March 2017, gained popularity in the Central American market. It expanded to Nicaragua in April 2019 to generate employment opportunities and provide a unique experience in the country. The founders, Alejandro Argumedo and Ricardo Cuellar, along with Juan Maceda, implemented a delivery service that went beyond just food, employing a shared economy model with multiple applications within one super app.

In January, Hugo App closed its operations in El Salvador, where it had also offered delivery services. In that country, Hugo was acquired by Delivery Hero, the parent company of Pedidos Ya. It remains unclear if a similar acquisition will occur in Nicaragua. The closure of Hugo’s operations in both countries marks the end of an era in Central America’s technology landscape.

Overall, the closure of Hugo’s operations in Nicaragua signals a shift in the competitive dynamics of the delivery service industry in the country. Clients and employees of the company are left wondering about the future of the service and whether a new player will enter and fill the void left by Hugo’s departure.