On Double Eleven, other people chop your hands and you make money, and Feitian Maotai is waiting for you! There are also seven investment tools with limited-time low-cost discounts, not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]

Huilian Financial Services(08030) released its third quarter results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The group achieved revenue of 56.489 million yuan (RMB, the same below) during the period, an increase of 818.67% year-on-year; the loss attributable to shareholders was 6.324 million yuan, It narrowed by 17.38% year-on-year; the basic loss per share was 0.37 cents.

According to the announcement, the increase in revenue was mainly due to the increase in revenue from financial advisory services during the period.

Open a stock account to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan in red envelopes, 100% winning!