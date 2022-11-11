Home Business Huilian Financial Services (08030) released the first three quarters results, the loss attributable to shareholders of 6.324 million yuan narrowed by 17.38% year-on-year_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Huilian Financial Services (08030) released the first three quarters results, the loss attributable to shareholders of 6.324 million yuan narrowed by 17.38% year-on-year

Huilian Financial Services (08030) released the first three quarters results, the loss attributable to shareholders of 6.324 million yuan narrowed by 17.38% year-on-year_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Huilian Financial Services(08030) released its third quarter results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The group achieved revenue of 56.489 million yuan (RMB, the same below) during the period, an increase of 818.67% year-on-year; the loss attributable to shareholders was 6.324 million yuan, It narrowed by 17.38% year-on-year; the basic loss per share was 0.37 cents.

According to the announcement, the increase in revenue was mainly due to the increase in revenue from financial advisory services during the period.

