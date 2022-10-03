Listen to the audio version of the article

It was a record season for Human Company, a leading Italian group in open air hospitality. 2022 is about to be archived with a turnover of 123 million euros, with a growth of 40% over 2021 and 11% compared to 2019. Attendance amounts to four million, in line with the 2019 trend. in the recent past, the attendances slightly exceed four million in line with 2019 with a significant increase (+ 10%) of the Italian presences in the years 2020-2022. In this scenario, Ebitda runs, reaching 32 million, up 33% on 2021 and 3% on 2019, while around twenty million were invested during the year. The group has ten open-air structures between village and camping in town, of which nine in Italy and one in Luxembourg. The structures with the best performances of the season in terms of attendance embrace the entire offer of Human Company destinations: hu Altomincio Village, the village a few kilometers from Lake Garda, with an occupancy between June-August of 89.73% , followed by the head of the city hu Firenze Camping in Town with an occupancy rate of 88.08% and the hu Park Albatros Village, along the Etruscan Coast, with 87.33% of occupancy.

Enjoy the outdoor vacation Photogallery9 pictures View

As for the origin of the guests, the villages of the Group have an important direct presence of Italians, who with 40% exceed the Dutch (25%) and the Germans (15%). A result also confirmed in the Group’s three Camping in Towns in Florence, Rome and Venice, where domestic presences were 33%, followed by Germans (17%) and French (8%). «We can celebrate our 40th birthday with great enthusiasm thanks to these extraordinary numbers that allow us to look positively to the future and to continue investing in the development of our ambitious projects in Italy – comments Luca Belenghi, CEO of Human Company -. In Veneto, with Eraclea Village, a village that will be among the largest, most modern and innovative in Europe, and DeltaFarm, the biodiversity village that will reconvert the Enel thermoelectric plant in Porto Tolle; in Tuscany, in Cavriglia, the first large tourist park dedicated to sport in Italy and Sant’Albinia Village, in the territory of Piombino, a natural extension of our hu Park Albatros Village ».