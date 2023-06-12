Humanitarian Aid: Doctors Without Borders: Emergency workers are reaching their limits

Elena, 35, and her 6-year-old son, Kirill, were cared for by an MSF doctor and a Ukrainian medical student in a Kharkiv metro station shortly after the war began. Photo: dpa/MSF-Doctors Without Borders

The German section of the non-governmental organization Doctors Without Borders (French: Médecins sans frontières, short: MSF) was founded in 1993. The organization had been launched in Paris 22 years earlier. Those involved here can look back on a long history of medical emergency aid worldwide. But now, according to Christiankatzer, Managing Director of Doctors Without Borders Germany, at the presentation of the annual report in Berlin on Wednesday, we are increasingly coming up against limits.

Actually, the 30th anniversary of the founding in Germany could be reason to be proud of a successful development: In 1993 only nine helpers were sent, only 20,000 DM in donations were available. In 2022, the organization was active in 70 countries. Donations totaled 265 million euros, 52.5 million more than in the previous year. This sets a new record, which may also have something to do with the war in Ukraine.

Katzener highlights the climate crisis as one of the conditions that are currently making the work of doctors in global conflicts more difficult: “Rising temperatures, lack of rainy seasons and increasingly frequent extreme weather events such as hurricanes and floods have a direct impact on human health.” The climate crisis is also exacerbating already existing problems. »Humanitarian needs are growing worldwide as the climate crisis progresses grow far beyond what we and other humanitarian relief organizations know and can handle. The climate crisis is also a health and humanitarian crisis.«

Specifically, bring the climate changes for example increasing patient numbers in malaria. Due to increasing crop failures, more children are suffering from malnutrition. And more than a million people are currently on the run, some are being looked after more or less makeshift in camps – or have no access to medical care in hiding. According to Katzener, for example, people in parts of Syria and in the eastern part of Ukraine are currently not available for help.

Crises, national bans and acts of war require the aid organization to make additional, sometimes legal, efforts to negotiate access to those seeking help. That sounds easier than it is: “We are observing multiple crises and at the same time an increasing restriction and threat to our work,” sayskatzer. Because the forthcoming reform of the Common European Asylum System is also heading towards new restrictive legislation.

The EU’s existing policy of deterrence towards refugees and migrants must be ended and not tightened, according to MSF, because it has a massive impact on people’s health. The prison-like camps, such as those on the Greek islands, worked in this direction, explained Felix Braunsdorf, an expert on flight and migration from Doctors Without Borders Germany: »On the Greek islands, for example, we can observe that there are so-called closed centers with controlled access, there is insufficient medical care. The accelerated border procedures also mean that the protection needs of people who have experienced torture, for example, are not recognized. Taking this model as a blueprint for the entire EU external border would establish a system that accepts the aggravation of suffering.«

MSF medical teams along the EU’s external borders treat people with fractures, cuts and other injuries caused by five-metre-high barbed wire fences. “The growing size of the EU’s border walls and fences means that the number of victims is increasing,” Braunsdorf complains. This is one of the reasons why MSF, together with more than 60 other organizations, issued an appeal gagainst any compromise at the expense of human rights addressed to the federal government.

If you look beyond the EU to areas of conflict, you can generally assume that the organization is already active on the ground. Health care has been supported in Ukraine since 2014, explains managing director Katzener. Since there are many well-trained personnel there, the focus is on post-combat assistance. Among other things, a system for the pharmaceutical care of older chronically ill patients was developed, which has now been integrated into the Ukrainian structures. They are currently working on an evacuation train that brings injured and sick civilians to safety.

For decades, MSF has been active in the DR Congo, where armed conflicts have repeatedly broken out, especially in the east of the country. According to Katzener, the fighting has intensified again in the last few weeks. Many people are again fleeing. The situation is also precarious due to the lack of rain, and the number of malaria cases is increasing. The situation in Sudan is also tense. Health facilities there are directly attacked and looted by the conflicting parties. The organization hopes to soon be able to bring urgently needed medical material across the borders into Sudan.

The needs of women are also still an acute issue in the work of MSF. While the organization is currently registering more and more cases of malnutrition in Afghanistan, the women there may soon be completely excluded from medical care. The gynecologist Parnian Parvanta describes the situation: “Girls and women in Afghanistan are no longer allowed to attend secondary schools and universities, which will lead to a blatant shortage of female medical staff.” But at the moment in Afghanistan women can often only be treated by women, says Parvanta. Most recently, MSF had looked after 42,000 births in the country. Just over half of the MSF staff there are women, that is 900 doctors, midwives and nurses. But filling vacancies is becoming increasingly difficult, according to Parvanta.

The example of Afghanistan is extreme, but not an isolated case. The gynecologist also measures this by the fact that 45 percent of women worldwide are forced to have improper abortions. And these entail danger of death for the women or long-term health complications. MSF performed nearly 45,000 safe abortions in 2022. At the same time, the emergency medical workers treated more than 25,000 women suffering from the complications of an improper abortion.