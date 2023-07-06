Humanoid Robots Drive Growth in Rare Earth Permanent Magnets: Industry Trends

Title: Rare Earth Permanent Magnets Gain Momentum with the Rise of Humanoid Robots

By Hao Yunying, Chief Editor at China Business News

Published on July 6, 2023, at 15:01:51

The non-ferrous metal sector has caught the wind amidst the escalating news of “export control.” Meanwhile, the commencement of the 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference has reignited interest in Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus. In this scenario, rare earth permanent magnets have emerged as a significant upstream material, presenting a new avenue for growth. Industry experts predict that the rapid development of the robot industry will greatly influence the demand for rare earth permanent magnet materials.

In recent times, rare earth permanent magnets have marked their position as a crucial material in the field of robotics. As an upstream subdivision material, they offer immense potential for growth. Experts believe that the accelerated development of the robot industry will create a substantial demand for rare earth permanent magnet materials, providing a new growth engine for this sector.

The application of rare earth permanent magnets plays a pivotal role in the commercialization of humanoid robots. These magnets possess unique magnetic properties, making them essential components for robotic movements and energy conversion. Optimus, Tesla’s humanoid robot, is an exceptional example of their significance. This connection between humanoid robots and rare earth permanent magnets highlights the potential growth opportunities in the market.

As the demand for humanoid robots continues to soar, the significance of rare earth permanent magnets is only expected to increase, shaping the future of the materials market. Industry experts stress the importance of addressing the supply chain challenges and ensuring a sustainable and efficient production process.

