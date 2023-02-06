According to the e-company news from the Securities Times, the General Office of the Hunan Provincial People’s Government issued “Several Policies and Measures on Taking the Initiative for Economic Growth and Realizing the Overall Improvement of Economic Operation”, which proposed to increase support and guidance for consumption in key areas. Continue to implement new energy vehicle replacement subsidies, drive the production and consumption of new energy vehicles, and strive to exceed 1 million new energy vehicle production in the province. Before June 30, 2023, individual consumers who scrapped family cars registered in Hunan that meet the relevant standards and purchased new energy passenger cars in the province can enjoy a financial subsidy of 5,000 yuan with the scrapped car recycling certificate and new car purchase invoices. , The subsidy is coordinated and arranged by the province and the city and state where the car is purchased. The provincial level organizes consumption promotion activities such as the promotion and application of new energy vehicles and the sending of green smart home appliances to the countryside, and the provincial level will coordinate and arrange funds to provide appropriate subsidies according to the actual expenditure of the city and prefecture.