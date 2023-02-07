Promotion of consumption upgrade, big gift package delivery

To develop the real estate market, tourism, night economy and other fields, Hunan is doing this

On February 5th, the fifteenth day of the first lunar month, Changsha Huangxing South Road Pedestrian Street was bustling with people.Photo/correspondent Tan Xiaodong

Stabilize the economy and promote growth, stimulate the vitality of the consumer market, and promote the recovery and upgrading of consumption.

In the “20 Measures for Steady Growth”, it is mentioned: increase consumption promotion activities and consumption subsidies, increase support and guidance for consumption in key areas, accelerate the creation of new consumption scenarios and platforms, and stabilize investment in the real estate sector. Whether it is issuing consumer vouchers, digital RMB red envelopes, continuing to implement new energy vehicle replacement subsidies, driving the production and consumption of new energy vehicles, or reducing bank card swiping fees, Hunan is based on real money in many fields and fields. Everyone offers benefits.

On February 6, Hunan issued “Several Policies on Fighting the Active Battle of Economic Growth and Realizing the Overall Improvement of Economic Operation” (hereinafter referred to as “20 Measures for Steady Growth”).

In terms of stabilizing investment in the real estate sector, the “20 Measures for Stabilizing Growth” proposes to explore new models of real estate development such as urban renewal, make full use of housing leasing policies, and use the value-added income of housing provident funds to purchase social housing as public rental housing and affordable rental housing. Meet the rental housing needs of various groups. Introduce policies to attract non-local population to settle down and live in peace, promote second-hand housing transactions, and digest existing housing. Strive for various real estate market reform pilots to settle in Hunan.

What good practices does Changsha have in exploring new models of real estate development such as urban renewal? What experience have you accumulated in using the value-added proceeds of the housing provident fund to purchase social housing as public rental housing and affordable rental housing? What is the impact on the industry? And Changsha’s new housing purchase policy for talents, the settlement of talents and the reduction of social security requirements for the first set of housing are the biggest adjustments, which have sent a clear signal for the activation of the overall property market in the beginning of the year.

Encourage the exploration of urban renewal to inject “heart booster” into enterprises

Hunan encourages the exploration of new models of real estate development such as urban renewal. “This has once again injected a ‘stimulant’ into many enterprises that are deeply involved in the field of urban renewal business in Hunan.” Cao Zhi, Secretary of the Party Branch and General Manager of China Jianxin and Urban Renewal Branch, said in an interview with reporters that urban renewal is a brand new The proposition of the times is also a complex systematic project, including urban operation services, introduction of matching industries, social capital cooperation, revitalization of stock assets, promotion of financial innovation, strengthening of people’s livelihood security, etc., which will always test the implementers’ ability to grasp and transform policies.

In 2022, China Jianxinhe successfully implemented the urban renewal project in the Xinkaipu area. This project is one of the key urban renewal projects promoted by Changsha City, with a total investment of 20.5 billion yuan, covering an area of ​​5,895 mu. It innovatively explores the urban renewal investment model of one, two, and three levels of linkage development, and plans to build it into a modern, high-quality living functional area It is a major people-oriented and livelihood project to build a consumer center in the south of Changsha and a cultural, educational and scientific research area.

The project will focus on the planning structure of “one center, one ring, one corridor, two axes, and multiple nodes”, and strive to create three IPs, that is, an IP that can highlight the newly opened “ecological city achievements, and feel the charm of diverse urban life”; A newly developed IP with international fashion, fireworks in the market, and harmonious interpersonal relationships; an IP that inherits and continues the newly developed “historical culture, industrial genes”.

Create value-added income of provident fund and concentrate on purchasing and building public rental housing “Changsha model”

In terms of using the value-added income of housing provident funds to purchase social housing as public rental housing and affordable rental housing, Changsha actually introduced relevant policies in 2022. In October last year, the “Implementation Plan for Purchasing and Building Public Rental Housing Using Housing Provident Fund Value-Added Benefits in Changsha City” The “Implementation Plan” proposed that according to the idea of ​​”simultaneous purchase and construction”, the value-added income of the provident fund should be allocated no less than 500 million yuan per year. During the “14th Five-Year Plan” period, the total amount of funds raised will be no less than 2.5 billion yuan, mainly for purchases, and no less than 5,000 public rental housing units will be purchased and built.

A person in the real estate industry in Changsha, who did not want to be named, said that there is a high probability that the purchase will give priority to affordable housing developed by state-owned enterprises. This policy shows the sincerity of the government. There is no doubt that this policy has a direct positive effect on the unsalable small-sized residential apartments, and it is also helpful to remote urban projects. But as far as the current situation is concerned, the scope and type of the purchase, as well as the requirements are not very clear.

In the view of Wu Xian, project marketing director of Runhe Hanwenfu, using the value-added income of the provident fund to purchase social housing as public rental housing and affordable rental housing is positive for the elimination of projects that are under self-sale pressure. Furthermore, it may reduce the indicators in land auctions that require real estate companies to hold their own properties and build public rental housing, which is conducive to the delisting rate of land. In addition, increasing the investment in rental housing will not only stabilize citizens with rental housing needs, but also facilitate their subsequent home purchase in Changsha. In the future, Changsha will focus on the purchase and construction of public rental housing to create a high-quality public rental housing community, improve the increment, and create value-added income from provident funds. The “Changsha model” of centralized purchase and construction of public rental housing.

“Strengthening the provincial capital” puts talents first, and the introduction of talents is particularly critical. Attract people from other places to settle down and live in peace, and keep talents firmly in Hunan.

On January 18 this year, Changsha released the “Implementation Rules for Strengthening Provincial Capital Talents to Buy Houses” (hereinafter referred to as “Implementation Rules”) to optimize the conditions for talents to settle down and buy houses. In terms of identification standards, talents under the age of 45 (inclusive) with a junior college degree or above (doctorate, master’s degree is not limited to age) or intermediate and above professional technical qualifications (advanced professional technical qualifications are not limited to age), can pass the “Talent Introduction” “The channel is convenient to settle in Changsha (you can apply for talent settlement online in the “My Changsha” App), after you settle down, you can pay social security or individual tax, and you can buy your first house in the Changsha purchase-restricted area. For high-level talents in cities and prefectures in Hunan Province, after being identified according to the procedures, they can enjoy the same treatment as Changsha household registration.

After the promulgation of the “Implementation Rules”, those who settle in Changsha through the “talent introduction” method, and have a normal payment of social security or individual tax records in the month of house purchase, can purchase their first house in the purchase-restricted area.

Because the transaction of new houses is affected by the quantity of supply and the popularity of new projects entering the market, second-hand houses have long been regarded as the weather vane of the property market. Judging from the transaction trend of second-hand housing in Changsha and the feedback given by front-line practitioners, signs of recovery seem to be slowly appearing.

Statistics provided by the agency show that during the Spring Festival holiday, the average daily demand for second-hand housing in 70 cities in China has increased significantly compared with January. During the same period, 56 of the 70 cities saw an increase in average daily demand for second-hand housing. Among them, the demand in Changsha rose by 6.06% month-on-month. Ming Bin, deputy general manager of Hunan New Environment Real Estate Brokerage Chain Co., Ltd., said that judging from the consultation volume and online consultation volume of the company’s stores, there has been an increase, and the second-hand housing market may pick up slightly in the first quarter.

People in the real estate industry in Changsha said that it is not ruled out that Changsha will also introduce measures to promote second-hand housing transactions, optimize the second-hand housing transaction process, and activate the second-hand housing market.

Reporter Luo Yaqi Niu Rui Liu Li Changsha reports

The price of outbound tourism is relatively high, and it will take time to fully recover

Xiaoxiang Morning News, Changsha News On February 6, the outbound group tourism business (group tour and “aircraft + wine” independent travel) pilot resumed, and domestic tour groups from many places flew to overseas tourist destinations. On the same day, Hunan issued “20 Measures for Steady Growth” and mentioned that travel agencies in the province that attract tourists to Hunan will be rewarded according to relevant standards. For travel agencies in the province, this is double good news for domestic and foreign markets. Is the spring of Hunan Travel Agency coming? What is the prospect of outbound tourism in the province this year? The reporter interviewed Liu Zhaohui, Operation Director of Huatian International Travel Service, and Teng Ye, a senior tour guide.

As one of the most influential travel agencies in the province, Huatian International Travel has rich industry experience in outbound travel. Liu Zhaohui told the reporter that at present, Huatian International Travel Service has released a number of overseas tourism products, and there are many inquiries. The most popular tourist destination is Thailand, and Kenya, a relatively small tourist destination, has also received inquiries from tourists.

Liu Zhaohui told reporters that outbound travel is facing the problem of international flights. At present, there are few direct overseas flights in Changsha, and the density is limited. It is expected that the number of flights will increase after the flight season at the end of March. The reduction in transportation costs will be more conducive to the recovery of overseas group travel. Liu Zhaohui said: “For group tours, most tourists are still waiting and watching. Now the trips are basically small customized groups, and the budget will be higher.”

Regarding the reward and subsidy policy for travel agencies in the province to attract tourists to Hunan in the “20 items for steady growth”, Liu Zhaohui said that this will directly stimulate the further prosperity of the tourism industry in the province. We have cooperation in source expansion and other aspects. In addition, we will promote in channels and attract traffic on online platforms. The most important thing is that we will enrich tourism products to meet the market. I hope that the follow-up application process for this reward and subsidy policy will be simpler and strengthened at the same time. Supervision.”

Teng Ye, a Hunan tour guide, has been working in the industry for over 15 years. He once led a tour in Dubai and has rich experience in overseas travel business. Regarding the restart of the outbound group travel business, Teng Ye said: “I am very happy and looking forward to it. I feel that it is getting better and better. This year’s Spring Festival, I led a group in Zhangjiajie. It is hard to find a room in Zhangjiajie. The recovery of the entire market in Zhangjiajie is very important for the industry. It’s very confidence-boosting.”

In the past two days, Teng Ye has been busy posting group tour advertisements for overseas tourist destinations such as Thailand, Vietnam, and Bali in Moments. Teng Ye said: “The current price of overseas travel products is relatively high.” Despite this, Teng Ye still maintains confidence, she said: “Many of my friends are already planning this year’s outbound travel plans, such as three We will go to Thailand in May and Dubai in May, everyone is still very enthusiastic about traveling.”

Reporter Wang Lijiao

The night economy attracts foreigners as well as locals

Xiaoxiang Morning News, Changsha News, Changsha gets better every night. In recent years, the transaction volume of Changsha’s “night economy” has continued to grow rapidly, and the number of nighttime consumers has increased by more than 49%. Entertainment and leisure such as listening to music, going to bars, and eating food have become the characteristic brands of Changsha’s “night economy”.

How to promote consumption and boost night economy growth? The “20 Measures for Steady Growth” mentioned that it is necessary to promote the pilot of the integration of domestic and foreign trade, support Changsha in building an international consumption center city, and drive other cities and prefectures to build regional consumption centers. Rewards and subsidies will be given to cities and prefectures that are newly rated as demonstration pedestrian streets and smart business districts at the provincial level (including) and above, with a maximum award of 1 million yuan. Rewards and subsidies will be given to cities and prefectures that have been newly rated as nighttime consumption gathering demonstration areas above the provincial level (including cultural tourism), with a maximum award of 500,000 yuan.

In this regard, Zuo Hong, director of the Industrial Economics Research Department of the Hunan Provincial Academy of Social Sciences (Hunan Provincial Government Development Research Center), said that spending money to subsidize specific consumption scenarios will not only help upgrade the experience of consumption scenarios, but also improve consumers’ satisfaction. Consumption perception and shopping experience can also standardize the operation mode of night economy.

Not long ago, Zuo Hong visited Changsha’s night-time economic sites. In her opinion, Changsha’s night-time economy is catching up with first-tier cities and has great potential. Emphasis on night consumption gathering demonstration areas is also conducive to building Changsha’s “international consumption center city” brand.

Li Jie, the brand manager of the China Urban Night Economic Development Summit, believes that the gathering area for night consumption is actually to help the city’s business circulation and improve and transform the consumption scene. “For example, the ‘Chang’an Twelve Hours’, a scene of cultural and tourism consumption gathered in Xi’an, has attracted many people to check in.”

How to make the night economic agglomeration area more sustainable flow of people? Li Jie believes that attention should be paid to drainage and diversion. “For example, Wuyi Square becomes the top stream every holiday, attracting many foreigners, but locals may not be the main body. Residents within a 3-kilometer diameter of the business district are the main source of continuous traffic.”

At the same time, he said that night economic agglomeration areas should also pay attention to operations. “Directly giving money to businesses in commercial districts to stimulate consumption may cause problems that local residents will not go and outsiders will not see it. Only by planning a series of activities with clear positioning can we attract consumers.”

Reporter Wang Chacha

Source: Xiaoxiang Morning News