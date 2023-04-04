Industrial electricity consumption increased by 12.1%; fixed asset investment increased by 7.1%; manufacturing added value increased by 6.3%——

Hunan’s economy has stabilized and rebounded, making a steady start

Xie Zhuofang, all-media reporter of Huasheng Online

On April 2, Changsha High-tech Zone. In the workshop of Wasion Energy Technology Co., Ltd., the production, assembly, quality inspection, and logistics production lines are at full capacity, and they are very busy. The person in charge of the company told the reporter that not long ago, the company won the project of China Mobile’s centralized procurement of outdoor small integrated DC power supply products and the bidding and procurement project of the State Grid.

Since the beginning of this year, the consumer market has recovered in an all-round way. Enterprises in our province are busy with production and grabbing orders, making every effort to get off to a good start in the first quarter.

A number of data recently released by the Provincial Bureau of Statistics show that from January to February this year, Hunan’s economy has stabilized and rebounded, with a steady start.

Industrial electricity consumption increased by 12.1%——

Production demand picks up

Power data is a “barometer” and “weather vane” that reflects economic operations. This year, the production of enterprises in our province has been running at full capacity, and the electricity consumption curve of the whole province has risen.

Data show that from January to February, the electricity consumption of the whole society in Hunan was 36.001 billion kwh, a year-on-year increase of 1.1%. Among them, industrial electricity consumption was 15.718 billion kwh, an increase of 12.1%. It is worth mentioning that industrial electricity consumption increased significantly in February, up 62.3%.

“A few years ago we predicted that the situation would improve this year, but the growth rate far exceeded expectations.” Kong Chaoyang, Secretary of the Party Committee of Beiqi Foton’s Changsha plant, said that the company’s production capacity has soared after the Spring Festival. The output in the first quarter is expected to reach 7,100 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 53%. In February, the company obtained the production qualification of new energy trucks, and is currently focusing on promoting the production verification of 23 new products and the production and promotion of 50 demonstration vehicles of new energy hybrid products.

According to Zhang Hailin, director of the Operation Monitoring and Coordination Division of the Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, except for a small number of seasonal agricultural product processing enterprises, the province’s large-scale industrial enterprises should basically operate at their full capacity, and the production situation is significantly better than last year and faster than the same period in 2019.

It is stable and improving, but also stable and improving quality. Statistics show that from January to February, the province’s large-scale industries realized operating income of 613.038 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 3.9%; after the balance of profit and loss, the total profit was 33.739 billion yuan, an increase of 5.8%.

Investment in fixed assets increased by 7.1%——

Project construction speed up

This year, the momentum of project construction in various parts of the province is booming.

The industrial base of Ningxiang Zhongwei New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. has completed the overall project construction. It is expected to be completed and put into operation in the second half of this year. It will further improve the research and development of five major materials of nickel, cobalt, phosphorus, sodium and manganese; 8 tunnels of Yueyang Pingjiang Pumped Storage Power Station The whole line is connected, and the construction of the dam of the lower reservoir, the anti-seepage wall, and the water inlet and outlet is progressing beyond the time sequence…

Grasp the key points of project construction and accumulate high-quality development momentum. On March 30, the 2023 provincial major project centralized commencement ceremony was held simultaneously in 14 cities and prefectures. 1,158 major projects were intensively started, with a total investment of 522.1 billion yuan and an annual planned investment of 195.8 billion yuan, releasing the momentum of stable investment and strong confidence Positive sign.

In February this year, Hunan issued the “20 Measures for Steady Growth” to focus on the initiative of economic growth and fully demonstrate the driving force of the policy on the economy and the attractiveness of investment. In the first two months, the province’s fixed asset investment increased by 7.1% year-on-year, 0.5 percentage points faster than the previous year. Among them, investment in construction projects increased by 12.0%, showing a rapid growth trend; industrial investment increased by 22.7%, and the growth rate was 8.2 percentage points faster than that of the previous year.

In particular, it is worth mentioning that the vitality of private investment is strong. Statistics show that from January to February, the province’s private investment continued its rapid growth since last year, with a year-on-year increase of 8.9%, and the growth rate was 0.4 percentage points higher than that of the previous year; the contribution rate to the total investment reached 83.9%, driving all Investment rose 6.0 percent.

The added value of the manufacturing industry increased by 6.3%——

The vitality of the real economy is bursting

This year, the manufacturing industry in our province has maintained a high boom, and the real economy has continued to recover. From January to February, the added value of Hunan’s manufacturing industry increased by 6.3% year-on-year, and the growth contribution rate reached 97.3%; the operating income of the manufacturing industry was 559.233 billion yuan, an increase of 4.0%, and the total profit after balance of profit and loss was 31.928 billion yuan, an increase of 5.8%.

Orders are the “reassurance pill” and “heart booster” for enterprise development. In February, the national manufacturing PMI (purchasing managers index) was 52.6%, the highest level since the epidemic.

From the perspective of 2,294 industrial enterprises dispatched by the Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, 82.4% of the enterprises had new orders growth or remained flat in the first two months of this year. Among them, orders for emerging industries such as intelligent electrical appliances are full, and the coming momentum is gratifying.

From January to February, 38 of the 39 large-scale industries in the province achieved profitability. Among key industries, automobile manufacturing, electrical machinery and equipment manufacturing, non-ferrous metal smelting and rolling processing, tobacco products, special equipment manufacturing, metal products, non-metallic mineral products, chemical raw materials and chemical products manufacturing An increase of 36.4%, 17.9%, 15.5%, 9.6%, 8.3%, 8.1%, 6.7% and 5.7%, the above 8 major industries contributed 91.4% to the growth of the province’s large-scale industries, and played a strong role in supporting growth.

The increase in business orders has led to an increase in labor demand. “The demand for labor in various industries has increased significantly.” Zhang Hailin said that enterprises will increase their recruitment efforts and will speed up the reserve of human resources to prepare for production. From January to February, Zhuzhou City’s employment rate was 1.49, basically returning to the level of 2019 before the epidemic.