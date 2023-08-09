Hunan’s Plan for Building a Green and Efficient New Power System

Development needs, construction has advantages: Hunan is constructing a green, intelligent, and efficient new power system. The symposium on building a new type of power system in Hunan, held on August 4th, proposed the construction of a new power system with Hunan characteristics at a high level. The new power system is essential to achieve the “double carbon” goal, as carbon dioxide emissions from energy activities account for a large proportion of total carbon emissions. The power industry, dominated by coal and fossil fuels, is a major contributor to carbon emissions, accounting for about 40% of the energy industry.

To achieve the “double carbon” goal, the focus is on the energy industry, with electricity as the main force. The Central Financial and Economic Commission proposed to build a new power system with “new energy as the main body.” The second meeting of the Central Deepening Reform Commission emphasized the need to construct a new power system that is “clean and low-carbon, safe and abundant, cost-effective, supply-demand coordination, flexible and intelligent.” The new power system aims to increase the proportion of new energy power generation, such as photovoltaics and wind power, and promote the efficient development and utilization of various types of power generation. It also aims to increase the electrification rate of the terminal and reduce emissions and carbon emissions in the power industry.

Hunan has obvious advantages in building a new power system. The province has been strengthening energy support based on electricity, introducing foreign power upgrades, supporting power source construction, and large-scale pumped storage. The total installed capacity of electricity in the province has reached 63.23 million kilowatts, with a significant contribution from foreign power. The province has successfully responded to peak summer loads in recent years, with wind and new energy accounting for 27% of the installed capacity. The proportion of coal consumption is lower than the national average, and the proportion of non-fossil energy consumption is higher. The province’s green power transaction volume has increased significantly.

While Hunan has made progress in constructing a new power system, there is still a need for further development to meet the demands of high-quality development. The computing industry, driven by the fourth industrial revolution, is consuming electricity exponentially. Hunan has unique advantages in building a new power system, such as a low energy consumption industrial structure and a strong innovation ability with high-level expert teams and innovation platforms. The province’s new energy industry has exceeded 400 billion yuan in output value, and it has produced advanced energy equipment manufacturing products.

To accelerate the construction of a new power system, experts and representatives at the symposium made suggestions. They emphasized the integration and application of next-generation information technologies, the improvement of time-of-use electricity price mechanisms, and the utilization of peak and valley electricity prices. They also discussed the simultaneous development of centralized and distributed new energy sources, cross-regional power transmission, and nearby consumption balance. Additionally, they highlighted the importance of improving the peak-shaving and frequency-regulating capabilities of the source, grid, and load to address challenges related to the power generation curve and consumption curve.

The symposium sent a clear signal that a new power system with Hunan characteristics must be built to support high-quality development. The goal is to increase the installed capacity of new energy to more than 40 million kilowatts by 2030. With the construction of a green, intelligent, and efficient new power system, Hunan will be better equipped to meet the energy needs of its development and contribute to the “double carbon” goal.