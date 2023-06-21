Hundreds of thousands of projects | No. 1 in the city!Jianghai District’s county economy “firework gas” accelerates to rise_High-tech Jianghai Information_Jiangmen Municipal People’s Government Portal

The “firework gas” of the county economy is accelerating

The consumer market picks up and recovers

The zero growth rate of Jianghai District ranks first in the city

This year’s national government work report clearly “puts priority on restoring and expanding consumption.”

Improve consumption conditions, innovate consumption scenarios, so that ordinary people can consume, dare to consume, and are willing to consume. From January to May, Jianghai District completed a total of 1.507 billion yuan in total retail sales, a year-on-year increase of 10.4%, and a total of 2.649 billion yuan in social services, a year-on-year increase of 8.3%, ranking first in the city.

Behind the rising data curve are vivid pictures of consumption recovery. Since the beginning of the year, Jianghai District has focused on the “Millions of Projects”, insisted on prioritizing the recovery and expansion of consumption, actively organized and carried out various consumer festival activities, increased efforts to attract business and trade, continued to improve consumer experience, and boosted consumer confidence. Help the “fireworks” of the county economy to accelerate its rise.

Knock on the door to warm up the enterprise

Formulate development strategies with differentiation

Activate market vitality

The main leaders of the district party committee and the district government attach great importance to it. Since this year, they have gone to large-scale commercial complexes and car cities in the district to carry out “door-knocking actions” many times, actively warming up enterprises and installing businesses to solve existing problems in a timely manner, and held special work to boost consumption The conference will coordinate and deploy work measures to boost the consumption level of the whole district, guide them to implement differentiated development strategies based on the characteristics of each street, and further stimulate market vitality.

(Nie Jiawei, secretary of the Jianghai District Party Committee, launched a survey on the “May 1st Consumption Promotion” activity)

Huimin promotion

Real consumer subsidies boost confidence

Focus on key time nodes and actively plan consumption festivals.

With the attitude of “starting at the beginning and sprinting”, Jianghai District successively held activities such as “Rabbit Raising Eyebrows and Energizing Jianghai” 2023 Spring Festival Promotion Consumption, “Jianghai District 2023 Summer Promotion Consumption” and other activities, and distributed 2.5 million yuan of benefiting people’s consumption coupons and a 2 million yuan car subsidy, and launched a practical talent purchase subsidy policy for real estate commodity consumption, superimposed business discounts, and stimulated a total of more than 165 million yuan in consumption. Among them, the 2 million yuan car subsidy brought 140 million yuan in car sales. In May, the monthly car sales in the region were about 252 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10.7% and a month-on-month increase of 33%.

Do a good job of after-sales service, and arrange special personnel to deal with public opinions and suggestions in a timely manner.

The Jianghai District Economic Promotion Bureau has assigned special personnel to promptly handle inquiries and complaints raised by citizens at the city’s 12345 government service hotline and UnionPay business service hotline 95534, so as to “answer every question” and “stay open to questions”, effectively guiding public opinion. Up to now, the Jianghai District Economic Promotion Bureau has handled 17 complaints and consultation suggestions transferred from the 12345 government service hotline. In addition, the service provider UnionPay Commerce Guangdong Branch organized a working team to guarantee the holiday operation service, provided a 95534 customer service line, and received customers in total 16 complaints were filed, all of which were answered within 24 hours.

Propaganda launch

Organization platform, merchant

Create a consumption atmosphere together

In response to the hot issues that citizens are concerned about, we proactively design promotional tweets such as strategies for promoting consumption, notices for citizens to participate in coupon grabbing, business registration activation, and answers to frequently asked questions. Since the beginning of this year, Jiangmen High-tech and Jianghai have released WeChat public accounts and released 22 promotional tweets on various activities to promote consumption, which have been recognized by Nanfang Daily, Electric Shock News, Yangcheng Evening News, Guangzhou Daily, Southern Metropolis Daily and other provincial media, Jiangmen Daily, Jiangmen Broadcasting TV stations and other periodicals (broadcasting) reached 40 times. In addition to publicity and promotion through government channels, some brand retailers and catering merchants are also actively promoting consumption promotion activities in their respective fan groups.

In the later stage of the event, many visits and investigations were conducted to understand the recognition of the consumption coupon policy, and the user experience evaluation was relatively high. On the one hand, consumers are supportive of the issuance of coupons and think that the operation is simple and easy to understand, and are satisfied with this coupon activity; on the other hand, consumers say that the promotion effect of this activity is good, and it is easy to know about this activity through online channels , fit the living habits of the citizens.

High-quality investment

High-quality business environment creates consumption hotspots

Strengthen close ties with Jianghai Plaza, Wanda Plaza, Jiahua Plaza, Lisheng Auto City and other large commercial complexes, and actively connect with various industry associations such as the Municipal Chamber of Commerce, Catering Association, and E-commerce Association to find business opportunities and attract powerful merchants to settle in. Jianghai Plaza has newly introduced the well-known coffee brand Starbucks, Wanda Plaza has introduced large supermarkets Pengtai Supermarket and Leap Motors, and is now connecting with well-known education and training institutions, Ka Wah Plaza has introduced Ruidi Automobile, Holiday Inn Express and Lisheng Auto City under the InterContinental Hotel Group The introduction of high-end automobile brand BMW 4S stores, etc., will effectively promote the attractiveness of consumption in major business districts and create consumption hotspots.