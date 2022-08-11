The echo of the taxes on extra profits introduced in Hungary by the government of Viktor Orbán arrives as far as Italy. Our banks operating in Budapest, Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit, in fact, they had to put their hands on their wallets. The Milanese group led by Andrea Orcel, which in the country operates through the 56 branches of Unicredit Bank Hungary: “On June 4, 2022 – the premise of the document reads – the Hungarian government passed a new decree, which introduces sector-specific taxes for companies that the government has seen generating ‘extra profits’ in the current adverse economic situation.