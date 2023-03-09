Nadine Trautwein (48) and her dog Iken in the Hunter showroom. Add Kempke

In the heart of East Westphalia, the Hunter company produces leather collars and leashes for dogs. In 2022, a turnover of 50 million euros was achieved. The company is managed by Nadine Trautwein in the second generation. However, her father had advised her against the plan to take over the company. It’s too stressful and time consuming. However, the 48-year-old has not let that deter him. She has been working towards her goal since school and has now been able to maneuver the company through difficult times.

Dog owners should be familiar with the Hunter brand. In the east of Bielefeld, the company produces leather collars and leashes in its own factory and also sells them in its own shop. In front of the shop, several dogs frolic on a large private meadow. As we enter the office building behind, Iken the hound greets us.

Iken is just one of almost 20 office dogs. He is the dog of Nadine Trautwein, Managing Director at Hunter. She is the second generation to run the company. Her father, Rolf Trautwein, founded the company in 1980 and also built up the manufactory in East Westphalia.

Hunter now has 160 employees in sales, marketing and the manufacturing department. Last year the turnover was 50 million euros. One is the market leader for premium pet products in Europe, explains Nadine Trautwein.

“I didn’t have that phase of ‘I want to be a nurse or a police officer'”

In addition to the leather products in East Westphalia, baskets, rain jackets for dogs and owners and harnesses are also manufactured internationally. “Collars, leashes and harnesses made of leather, which are made exclusively in the Bielefeld factory, still make up a large part of our sales,” Trautwein said in an interview with Business Insider.

The 48-year-old took over the family business from her father in 2007 and has been fully responsible ever since. For Trautwein, however, it was always clear: This is her dream job. “It was already clear to me when I was at school that I wanted to take over the company from my father. I didn’t have that phase of ‘I want to be a nurse or a police officer’,” she says and laughs.

She was always certain that she would take this path and lead the company – although she saw the associated hardships in her father. “Due to the fact that my father always worked hard and was often away, I also experienced the stressful aspects of the start-up phase. Even though I was only five years old at the time, I still remember how grueling it could be,” she says.

That didn’t stop her from her plan, any more than her father, who didn’t take taking over her daughter for granted. “It’s interesting that my father always said, ‘Don’t do that, you want to have a family someday. It’s better to do a job that is easier to combine with family and free time,'” Trautwein remembers.

From holiday job to managing director

However, her time in the company did not begin directly as managing director. She spent a lot of time in the company early in life. As a child, she sped through the warehouses and the manufactory on a trolley that had been converted into a skateboard. Later, as a teenager, she worked for the company for the first time. “I’ve been earning pocket money from the company since I was young and worked with friends at Hunter during the school holidays. I could operate almost any machine. So I was able to learn everything from scratch.”

After graduating from high school, Trautwein remained loyal to East Westphalia and studied business administration with a focus on European corporate management in Paderborn. After that: The step into the big wide world of business. MBA in England and Spain and subsequent internships in a wide variety of industries should prepare them for the task. From the bank to tax advice to the media company, everything was there.

In 2001 Trautwein then started in the family business, first in marketing and later in sales. Your self-imposed main task: Internationalize the company. “At that time we had almost no share in exports. My goal was to make Hunter internationally visible as well.”

Six years later, the handover was due, which Hunter said was a “very smooth process”. “Don’t think of it like a hard cut,” she says. Her father gradually gave her shares in the business and more and more responsibility until she took over the management. “I am very grateful for this calm process, because unfortunately I know from many stories with entrepreneurs of the 2nd generation that a successful generational succession is by no means a matter of course.”

Difficult times of crisis

Since then, Nadine Trautwein has continued to increase sales. Even during the corona pandemic. At that time there was a real pet boom in Germany, from which Hunter also benefited. Demand increased significantly during this time. Nevertheless, the last few years have been challenging.

“Global supply chain problems, which have led to out-of-stock situations for us and thus also for our customers, extremely high transport costs, drastically increased prices, especially in the areas of energy and packaging materials, and overall the current inflation rate naturally have an impact on our business,” explains Trautwein. Ultimately, the costs had to be passed on to the customers.

“With this situation came an uncertainty. But I see it primarily as an opportunity,” says Trautwein. For example, you can critically question the efficiency and productivity of internal processes again in order to position yourself even better for the future.

In addition to global political circumstances, however, the growing bureaucracy also poses a major challenge. “Too many regulations, such as the most recent obligatory recording of working hours, make it difficult for us to continue to act flexibly. Actually, however, this is exactly the greatest strength of German medium-sized companies – that we find very pragmatic and intuitive solutions,” says Trautwein. Everything has become much more difficult and you have to constantly secure yourself from experts. “This restricts our entrepreneurial freedom and self-determined actions and unfortunately ultimately reduces creativity and innovation. But these are exactly what we absolutely need.”

But despite the difficulties and the stress, there is still no better job for Trautwein, even after more than 15 years of managing the company. She is very interested in interior design, but it is more of a hobby. “Even if there are always unforeseeable situations and phases, I have never regretted continuing my father’s work.” She reflects again and again and often thinks about what could have been done alternatively. “There are also lucrative takeover offers from time to time, but I can always turn them down with a clear conscience. In the end there is no alternative for me.”