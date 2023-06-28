Home » Hunter, the wellington boots in bankruptcy: (also) the fault of global warming
Hunter, the wellington boots in bankruptcy: (also) the fault of global warming

Hunter, the wellington boots in bankruptcy: (also) the fault of global warming

Hunter wellington boots bankrupt, there is (no longer) market. The budget

The North British Rubber Company’s iconic “wellies” wellington boots go bankrupt. The British Historical Society founded in 1856 in Edinburgh was forced to resort tocontrolled administration. The online site reported the news Ansa.

The reason? There are actually many factors that contributed to the failure. Problems first supplying by way of pandemic impacting production, then Brexit, and now the expensive prices with skyrocketing inflation. But to give the final blow is climate change, which in recent years has devastated the demand for export from the United States, the best foreign trade partner of the British company. Just the last Glastonbury festival – which saw the sun shine – must have tipped the balance on the decision of the Edinburgh company.

