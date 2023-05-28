Huo Xuewen, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Bank of Beijing: Vigorously develop green finance and strive to build an ecological bank_Stock Channel_证券star

(Original title: Huo Xuewen, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Bank of Beijing: Vigorously develop green finance and strive to build an ecological bank)

On May 27, 2023, the Zhongguancun Forum’s “Double Carbon Strategy and Green Finance” sub-forum was held in the Zhongguancun National Independent Innovation Demonstration Zone Exhibition Center. Huo Xuewen, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Bank of Beijing, was invited to attend and delivered a keynote speech.

Chairman Huo Xuewen said in his speech that green finance is an important strategic fulcrum for the future economic and financial development. On the one hand, green finance injects new impetus into high-quality economic development. Promoting the green and low-carbon transformation of the economy is inseparable from a large amount of financial support. Green finance can give full play to the ability to allocate financial resources and guide funds to gradually withdraw from “high-carbon” industries and flow to “double-carbon” projects. On the other hand, the development of green finance will open up a new track for the characteristic operation of commercial banks, which will help promote the adjustment of bank credit structure, cultivate new business growth points, and improve sustainable operation capabilities.

Bank of Beijing has always regarded the development of green finance as an important strategic direction, and has made every effort to explore the development path of green finance. Strengthen the strategic layout and make every effort to build an ecological bank. Bank of Beijing regards the construction of an ecological bank as an important strategic goal, and clearly proposes to serve the “double carbon” goal and the construction of ecological civilization with green finance and ESG construction. Strengthen capital investment, and maintain the industry-leading growth rate. As of the end of the first quarter of this year, the balance of green loans of Bank of Beijing Corporation exceeded 120 billion yuan. According to the People’s Bank of China‘s “Green Credit Implementation of 24 Major Banks” report, Bank of Beijing’s green loan balance growth rate (131%) in 2022 ranks first among the 24 major banks. At the beginning of this year, it was qualified to use the carbon emission reduction support tools of the People’s Bank of China, further enhancing its green financial service capabilities. Strengthen product innovation, form a pedigree of green products, and launch a carbon financial product based on quantifiable environmental benefits, “Beijing Bank Carbon E-Loan”, to provide more preferential, convenient and efficient financial services for green and low-carbon projects. Strengthen capacity building and jointly build a green financial ecology. Signed an agreement with the Beijing Green Exchange to deepen the cooperation in green finance business to support the construction of the National Green Development Demonstration Zone; the exclusive title sponsorship supported the Beijing City Sub-center Marathon, and released the “Carbon Light Plan” on the spot to inject green momentum into the event.

Looking forward to the future development, Huo Xuewen pointed out that Bank of Beijing will unswervingly become stronger, better and bigger in green finance.The first is to strengthen the “supply side” and increase support for green and low-carbon fields.Focusing on areas such as clean energy, clean production, energy conservation and environmental protection, ecological environment, green transportation, and low-carbon transformation, we will efficiently and accurately meet the low-carbon financing needs of customers, and strive to maintain the growth rate of green loans at the forefront of the 24 major banks.The second is to optimize the “power source” and create an integrated service platform.Build the Quantitative Carbon Finance Laboratory of the Bank of Beijing, actively deploy carbon financial products and service innovations; develop an ESG performance evaluation system to efficiently meet customers’ low-carbon financing needs, and integrate ESG into all aspects of business development.The third is to expand the “circle of friends” and work together to serve the construction of a beautiful China.Promote the pilot construction of climate investment and financing in Tongzhou and Miyun Districts of Beijing, and strive to build a benchmark for climate-friendly banks in Beijing; strengthen in-depth cooperation with CICC, Beijing Green Exchange, professional institutions, leading green industry companies and other institutions to create ” A green financial ecosystem with complementary advantages, resource sharing, openness and win-win results in “production, learning, research, and financing” will continuously release new momentum for green development.