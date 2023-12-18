Hurray, we’re making climate policy!COP 28 results, or: 100,000 can’t be wrong!

There were actually 100,000 participants at the climate activist party in Dubai, and they fought hard for a result. What came out was amazing. It has been decided that we want to start reducing the use of fossil fuels; we want to move away from fossil fuels. A breakthrough? You couldn’t be further from one. Just a reminder: The most important greenhouse gas is CO2. Every climate target can only be achieved if emissions can be reduced. There is only one way to emit less CO2. You have to reduce the use of fossil fuels. There is no other way. It is possible to capture and store CO2 (CCS), but this is only possible on a comparatively small scale. Real limitation of CO2 emissions forcedthat fossil fuels are used less. In this respect, the statement from Dubai that we now want to use less fossil fuels is nothing other than a call to make climate policy.

That’s exactly what the world has been doing for 30 years now – admittedly with limited success. If you want to be precise, the Dubai declaration says: “We want to save CO2 now! However, we don’t yet know how we do that.” Because there was no discussion about instruments, methods, strategies or anything like that. It was just common wishful thinking being practiced once again. Triple the renewable energy! Sometimes climate politicians (and especially activists) seem like little children who believe that if they really want the Carrera train, it will fall from the sky. The inventory of the Paris Agreement shows very clearly that this does not even happen when the desire comes to an agreement that was celebrated as groundbreaking in 2015. Paris failed because the negotiations there only focused on wishes and not on instruments, strategies, etc. The EU shows that things could be different.

In Paris, the EU (and not Germany!) committed to reducing CO2 emissions by 40% compared to 1990 by 2030. She has now almost reached this goal (2023!). And in the ETS sector it has already achieved it in 2022. European emissions trading achieved the Paris target in record time. The EU has now agreed to tighten this target and one can be sure that where emissions trading is used, this tightening will also be implemented. One should conclude from this that emissions trading systems are an excellent means of bringing many countries together to effectively reduce CO2 – and at very low costs! The EU is leading the way, why isn’t the world following it?

The answer is simple and devastating. Because not even the EU member states have understood how important this instrument is. Germany is simply regulating the ETS sector again, subsidizing the steel industry and forcing people to use renewable energies, even though – thanks to emissions trading – this does not reduce CO2 emissions in Europe. This is happening because politicians have not yet understood how emissions trading works. If you don’t believe that, please read Habeck’s paper “Industrial Policy in the Turning Times” to see what it says about emissions trading.

Dubai has once again shown with frightening clarity that the actors on the climate stage have not understood what is really at stake. The world has a gigantic international cooperation problem to solve. This means that you have to get many countries to do something that is not in their immediate interest – climate protection. Only if everyone does this will it be beneficial for everyone, because then everyone benefits from everyone’s efforts. The EU has proven that this problem can be solved. Anyone who wants to see it can see that emissions trading plays a central role.

Ms. Baerbock and other participants at the conference in Dubai reportedly shed tears of emotion when the final declaration was adopted. Yes, it’s hilarious.

