Today, Nubia brought new news about its flagship Z50 Ultra.

Officially,Nubia Z50 Ultra will be equipped withThe second generation Snapdragon 8+UFS 4.0+LPDDR5XThe peak configuration, thus forming the flagship iron triangle.

It is understood that the second-generation Snapdragon 8 has a 40% increase in energy efficiency compared with the previous generation CPU, and a 45% increase in GPU energy efficiency. In addition, the reading speed of UFS 4.0 has increased by 100%, the speed of LPDDR5X has increased by 33%, and the energy efficiency has increased by 20%.

Powerful configuration and heat dissipation must also be excellent,The new machine will be equipped with an e-sports-level bionic heat dissipation system, with faster heat uniformity, and a total heat dissipation area of ​​41442m㎡.

In addition, the new machine brings an upgrade in the image, using a new 35mm+85mm golden mirror combination, equipped with a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens at the 85mm golden portrait focal length, and can shoot far and well. At the 35mm golden humanistic focal length, it is equipped with a super large aperture of f/1.6, which can capture wider scenery.

In terms of screen, Nubia Z50 Ultra has been polished for 6 years.It adopts the new Neovision UDC full screen and is equipped with the fourth-generation under-screen camera technology.

Nubia Z50 Ultra will be available inMarch 7th 14:00Officially released, this is the first Ultra model in the history of Nubia, and it is worth looking forward to.