Hurry: Why the US is outperforming Europe in growth

Morning Briefing vom 01.08.2023

Even during the financial crisis, Europe was on par with the USA in terms of economic output. In twelve years we will be halfway between the United States and India.

Instead of 4 weeks, you can now read the digital Handelsblatt for 1 € for 6 weeks. In addition, we are giving away ten Amazon vouchers worth €500 each to all participants. Secure our summer offer now – at www.handelsblatt.com/sommer-special

Help us to keep improving our podcasts. Your opinion is important to us: www.handelsblatt.com/zufriedenheit

You can find out more about the offers from our advertising partners HERE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

