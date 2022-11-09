2022 Hurun Rich List released, Zhong Suisui becomes China‘s richest man for the second time

23 entrepreneurs from Changsha are on the list

Changsha Evening News, November 8 (all media reporter Shu Yuanzhen) On the 8th, the Hurun Research Institute released the 2022 Hurun Rich List, which is the 24th time that the Hurun Research Institute has released the “Hurun Rich List” since 1999. , the deadline for calculating the wealth of entrepreneurs on the list is September 15, 2022. Among them, Zhong Suisui of Nongfu Spring became the richest man in China for the second time with 455 billion yuan. The reporter noticed that Changsha had 23 entrepreneurs on the list, and Chen Bang and Sany Liang Wengen of Aier Ophthalmology were among the top 100.

The reporter combed the list and found that a total of 1,305 entrepreneurs with personal wealth of more than 5 billion yuan were listed on the list, a decrease of 11% (160 people) compared with last year, and the total wealth of entrepreneurs on the list fell by 18% compared with last year to 24.5 trillion yuan. . The wealth of 411 entrepreneurs increased from last year, of which 133 were newcomers; the wealth of 1,187 entrepreneurs shrank or remained unchanged from last year, of which 293 fell off the list this year.

The top three cities with the highest concentration of entrepreneurs on this list are still Beijing, Shenzhen and Shanghai, followed by Hong Kong and Hangzhou. Entrepreneurs whose residence shows “Changsha” accounted for 23 seats on the list. In addition, Shaoyang, Yiyang, Yueyang, and Zhuzhou in Hunan Province also have entrepreneurs on the list. Among them, Chen Bang and Sany Liang Wengen from Aier Ophthalmology are worth 95 billion yuan, The wealth of 70 billion yuan ranks among the top 100, ranking 36th and 56th.