Hutchinson is expanding its roadmap to digitizing procurement with Ivalua

Logo Ivalua (Image source: Ivalua)

Ivalua, a global leader in cloud-based spend management solutions, and its partner Axys Consultants announced that Hutchinson has selected Ivalua’s eProcurement software to expand the scope of its currently implemented solution and its evolving needs to meet procurement requirements.

Hutchinson is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of intelligent mobility solutions for a variety of markets including automotive, aerospace, defense, rail and industrial. Headquartered in Paris, France, Hutchinson employs approximately 40,000 people at 100 locations in 25 countries. In 2022, the company generated sales of 4.4 billion euros.

Hutchinson began digitizing its procurement in 2014 using Ivalua’s Supplier Relationship Management and Spend Analysis modules. Now the company has expanded its current system with Ivalua’s eProcurement solution to digitize its indirect procurement. With this project expansion, the number of eProcurement users will double from 4,000 in Europe to 8,000 worldwide.

Through an intuitive e-commerce experience, Ivalua’s eProcurement platform will help Hutchinson globalize and streamline purchase requisitions, digitize and automate high-volume purchase orders, simplify the goods-in process, and improve budget tracking.

“Ivalua’s eProcurement solution will give us more visibility and control over our indirect spend,” said Erwan Le Belleguy, Corporate Purchasing Quality and Digital Manager at Hutchinson. “Thanks to Ivalua’s powerful, digitized workflows and holistic approach, we look forward to simplifying and optimizing our indirect procurement processes according to the different requirements in the countries and industries in which we operate.”

“With the visibility Ivalua provides, Hutchinson’s procurement teams will be able to streamline their indirect purchasing and further increase the efficiency of the business,” said Dan Amzallag, Ivalua’s Chief Operating Officer (COO). “Thanks to our longstanding partnership and the flexibility of our unified solution, Ivalua is well positioned to support Hutchinson’s ongoing digital transformation and longer-term plans.”

Image source: Ivalua

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based spend management solutions. The comprehensive and end-to-end platform enables organizations to effectively manage all spend categories and all suppliers, increase profitability, improve ESG performance, mitigate risk and improve employee productivity. Trusted by hundreds of the world‘s most respected brands, Ivalua is recognized by analysts as a leader. More information at . Follow us below https://twitter.com/ivalua.

company contact

Ivalua

Mark Leutert

De-Saint-Exupéry-Str. 10

60549 Frankfurt am Main

‭+44 20 3966 1942‬





Press contact

textstore – agency for text and PR

Alexander Trump

Schillerplatz 6

01309 Dresden

+49 351 3127338



