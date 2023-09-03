Hutong: Imprint – A Journey Through Beijing’s Rich History and Culture

Promotional video of series “Hutong: Imprint” – Xinhua English.news.cn

Beijing, China – Xinhua News Agency recently released a promotional video for the upcoming series “Hutong: Imprint”. The video showcases the beauty and cultural richness of Beijing’s historic hutongs.

In the video, the viewer is taken on a journey through the narrow streets and alleys of the hutongs, which have been an integral part of Beijing’s history for hundreds of years. The video highlights the ancient buildings, carved beams, and painted structures that make up the unique charm of the hutongs.

“The former residence of celebrities carries the romance and grandeur of history and culture,” the video states, emphasizing the significance and historical importance of these neighborhoods. The video also features the sounds of pigeons soaring through the air, symbolizing the timeless beauty that these hutongs have witnessed over the years.

The series “Hutong: Imprint” is set to be broadcast starting on September 4. Audiences are eagerly awaiting the release of this series to further explore the hidden gems of Beijing’s hutongs.

Hutongs are traditional alleyways or lanes formed by the interconnected courtyard residences that were once common in Beijing. They offer a glimpse into the city’s rich cultural heritage and have become popular tourist attractions over the years.

“With a shout, all rivers are inclusive,” the video proclaims, emphasizing the inclusivity and diversity that the hutongs represent. These narrow alleys have been witness to countless stories and have served as a melting pot of different cultures and communities.

The release of the promotional video has generated excitement among viewers, who are anticipating a captivating series that will delve into the history, culture, and people that reside within Beijing’s hutongs.

The video ends with a message urging viewers to stay tuned for the premiere of “Hutong: Imprint” on September 4. With the release of this series, audiences will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the simple and quiet streets and alleys of the hutongs and appreciate the timeless beauty that lies within.

Beijing’s hutongs continue to be an important symbol of the city’s cultural heritage, and the series “Hutong: Imprint” aims to provide a deeper understanding of their significance. This highly anticipated series is expected to captivate viewers and showcase the rich history and cultural diversity found within Beijing’s hutongs.

