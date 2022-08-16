



Sina Technology News Beijing time on the afternoon of August 16th, Huya Live (NYSE: HUYA) today announced its financial report for the second quarter of 2022 as of June 30. According to the financial report, Huya’s total net revenue in the second quarter was 2.2752 billion yuan (about 339.7 million U.S. dollars), compared with 2.9624 billion yuan in the same period in 2021. Net loss attributable to Huya was 19.4 million yuan (about 2.9 million U.S. dollars), compared with a net profit of 186.3 million yuan in the same period in 2021. Under non-GAAP, the net profit attributable to Huya was 5.9 million yuan (about 900,000 US dollars), compared with 250.1 million yuan in the same period in 2021.

Second quarter operating results:

The average mobile MAU (mobile average monthly active users) of Huya’s live streaming service was 83.6 million, an increase of 8.5% from 77.6 million in the same period in 2021.

Huya’s live streaming service has 5.6 million paying users, which is flat compared to the same period in 2021 (5.6 million).

Second quarter financial results:

Total net revenue was 2,275.2 million yuan (about 339.7 million U.S. dollars), compared with 2,962.4 million yuan in the same period in 2021.

Among them, live broadcast service revenue was 2,051.9 million yuan (about 306.3 million US dollars), compared with 2,579.2 million yuan in the same period in 2021. Advertising and other revenue was 223.3 million yuan (about 33.3 million U.S. dollars), compared with 383.2 million yuan in the same period in 2021.

The cost of revenue was 2,056.1 million yuan (approximately US$307.0 million), down 13.6% from 2,381.1 million yuan in the same period in 2021, mainly due to reductions in revenue sharing fees, content costs and broadband costs.

Revenue sharing fees and content costs were 1,767.8 million yuan (about 263.9 million U.S. dollars), down 13.3% from 2,039.2 million yuan in the same period in 2021.

Bandwidth costs were 154.4 million yuan (about 23 million U.S. dollars), down 9.9% from 171.4 million yuan in the same period in 2021.

Gross profit was 219.16 million yuan (about 32.7 million U.S. dollars), compared with 581.3 million yuan in the same period in 2021. Gross profit margin was approximately 9.6%, compared to 19.6% in the same period last year.

R&D expenditure was 168.4 million yuan (about 25.1 million US dollars), a decrease of 19.0% compared with 207.9 million yuan in the same period in 2021.

Sales and marketing expenses were 100.3 million yuan (about 15 million US dollars), a decrease of 40.0% compared with 167.0 million yuan in the same period in 2021.

General and administrative expenses were 81.8 million yuan (about 12.2 million U.S. dollars), an increase of 13.5% compared to 72.1 million yuan in the same period in 2021.

Other income was 50.3 million yuan (about 7.5 million U.S. dollars), compared with 47.6 million yuan in the same period in 2021.

Operating loss was 81.1 million yuan ($12.1 million), compared with an operating profit of 181.9 million yuan in the same period in 2021.

Interest and short-term investment income was 65.6 million yuan (about 9.8 million U.S. dollars), compared with 57.7 million yuan in the same period in 2021.

Income tax expense was 1.3 million yuan (about $200,000), compared with 58.3 million yuan in the same period in 2021.

Net loss attributable to Huya was 19.4 million yuan (about 2.9 million U.S. dollars), compared with a net profit of 186.3 million yuan in the same period in 2021. Under non-GAAP, the net profit attributable to Huya was 5.9 million yuan (about 900,000 US dollars), compared with 250.1 million yuan in the same period in 2021.

Diluted net loss per American depositary share (ADS) was 0.08 yuan ($0.01), compared with a diluted gain of 0.77 yuan a year earlier. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted diluted net income per American depositary share (ADS) was 0.02 yuan (about $0.004), compared with 1.04 yuan in the year-ago period.

As of June 30, 2022, Huya held cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits and short-term investments totaling RMB 10,716.7 million (approximately US$ 1,600.0 million), compared to RMB 10,473.4 million as of March 31, 2022.



