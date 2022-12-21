Listen to the audio version of the article

The Dacia Jogger hybrid inaugurates the arrival of hybrid engines in the range of the Romanian manufacturer owned by the Renault group. After having sold over 83,000 orders and more than 51,000 registrations worldwide since its launch in March 2022, the Jogger hybrid 140 expands the offer after the introduction of the petrol and LPG versions.

Dacia Jogger Hybrid 2023

Manufactured at the Romanian Mioveni plant, the Jogger hybrid makes the most of its membership in the Renault Group. The battery is installed under the body in place of the spare wheel, just like the LPG tank of the Eco-G 100 engine. Equipped with automatic transmission with “B” (“Brake”) mode, which allows for increased regenerative braking and enhance engine braking, the hybrid Jogger offers more energy recovery and more driving comfort in urban areas with this mode. The driver can thus minimize recourse to the brake pedal, offering unprecedented comfort to all vehicle occupants. It also features a specific on-board computer with 7” display, which allows you to view various selection sections in line with the driver’s preferences, as well as essential information, such as the traction battery charge level, the available range, the flow of energy, etc. Among the features of the hybrid Jogger, the standard electric parking brake and a high console with closed storage and armrest.

Dacia Jogger hybrid data sheet

The hybrid Dacia Jogger is equipped with a 90 horsepower 4-cylinder 1.6 liter petrol engine, two electric motors (a 50 hp engine and a high voltage starter/generator) and an electrified automatic transmission, equipped with 4 gears dedicated to the thermal block and 2 more assigned to the electric one. This combined technology is made possible by the absence of a clutch. The regenerative braking, associated with the high energy recovery capacity of the 1.2 kWh (230V) batteries and the efficiency of the transmission, ensures up to 80% of city driving time in 100% electric mode and fuel savings up to 40% (compared to equivalent internal combustion engines in an urban cycle, without changing driving habits). The battery is recharged while driving thanks to braking and deceleration. The Jogger hybrid 140 has a range of over 900 km (in a Wltp approved mixed cycle).

Dacia Jogger hybrid price

How much does the Dacia Jogger hybrid cost? The hybrid multi-space can be ordered from January starting at 25,200 euros for the seven-seater Expression version with arrival at dealerships starting in March. The Jogger hybrid 140 battery is guaranteed for 8 years or 160,000km, whichever comes first.