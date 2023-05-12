Hydrogen, 65% of companies in 2022 increased investments

Listen to the audio version of the article

3.64 billion euros have been allocated in the Pnrr to develop the hydrogen supply chain in Italy, but it is above all private investments that drive growth: 65% of companies closed 2022 with an increase in investments. 70% of these are financed through own funds, while 22% is covered by European, national or regional funds.

This is what emerges from the photograph taken by the second edition of the H2IT Observatory: the numbers on the Italian hydrogen sector, created by the Studies and Research Department and the Innovation Center of Intesa Sanpaolo. The analysis examined the companies associated with H2IT (large, medium and small companies, start-ups) which represent the entire hydrogen value chain from production to final uses.

One out of three companies has at least one patent

71% of the companies interviewed indicate research and development as a priority investment strategy, ahead of training and the hiring of new resources (58%). On the other hand, 71% of companies still have an internal research center dedicated to hydrogen: this percentage is destined to rise to 78% in the next few years. Investments in many cases translate into innovations and patents. In the last five years, more than 1 in 3 companies (36%) have obtained at least one patent or are in the process of doing so; this percentage rises to 85% among those involved in production. Half of the companies also believe they have reached a high level of technological readiness in hydrogen.

In terms of turnover, 2022 closed overall with a positive sign for 71% of companies and 58% increased the turnover of the activity dedicated to hydrogen, with expectations of further growth in the near future. More than half (56%) participated in European tenders, obtaining funding in 65% of cases (another 20% is awaiting the outcome). The most attended calls were the Horizon 2020 – Horizon Europe, FCH JU and Clean Hydrogen partnership calls. At the national level, however, 51% participated in the tenders of the Pnrr, while 33% are involved in the IPcei initiative.

It focuses on mobility

What are the sectors that will grow the most between now and 2030 according to companies? Mobility stands out above all (85% of the answers), followed by the hard-to-abate sectors (67%) and renewable electricity storage (55%). In general, the supply chain represented by the H2IT companies resides in most cases in the North, especially in Lombardy, which alone hosts the companies that make 60% of their turnover from Italian hydrogen.