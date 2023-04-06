Listen to the audio version of the article

Focus on hydrogen. And on the latest generation trains. All in a game which, for the moment is worth 75 million euros and looks to rail transport (narrow gauge) with trains powered by the fuel of the future. Precisely in this context, the Sardinia Region has obtained a loan of over 75 million euros for the construction of three hydrogen production plants, serving the narrow-gauge railway network. The allocation of funds took place following the participation of the Department of Transport, in collaboration with Arst (the regional transport company that manages the connections in the network), in the tender of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport for experimentation of hydrogen in rail transport.

The call provided for a total budget of 300 million and financed 8 interventions throughout the country, 3 of which in Sardinia, the second region after Lombardy for the amount of funding received.

Participation in the tender

A decision, that of participating in the tender, which is part of the initiatives carried out by the Region to promote the decarbonisation of the narrow-gauge railway network, “in line with the UN Agenda 2030 and with the regional strategy for sustainable development” .

“These are important resources that allow us to carry on the process of energy transition towards hydrogen that has already begun, also as a function of a modern, efficient and environmentally friendly local transport system – says the president of the Region, Christian Solinas -. The implementation of hydrogen as an innovative source of power for transport actually guarantees the pursuit of environmental sustainability, because hydrogen, if produced from renewable sources, is an energy carrier with zero emissions».

The financed routes

Specifically, 30 million and 85 thousand euros will be used for the construction of a site along the section that connects Sassari to Alghero. Another 30 million and 300 thousand euros will be used for an intervention in the section that connects Nuoro with Macomer. Finally, 15,400,000 euros will be used for the construction of the site along the connecting section Montserrat in Isili. However, that’s not all. Hydrogen, as underlined by the Region, will serve to power the regional fleet of hydrogen trains which is enriched by three units, going from 5 to 8.