What major events happened in the hydrogen energy industry in the third week of August? Huaxia Hydrogen Energy (public account hxqn3060) has selected 10 pieces of industry blockbuster information from three parts: policy, investment and financing, and industry.

From the perspective of policy, there are intensive policy announcements from the state to various local governments; from the perspective of investment and financing, industry mergers and acquisitions/financing were relatively inactive last week; from the perspective of industry, the application and promotion of commercial vehicles made significant progress last week .

Policy hotspots

1. Nine departments including the Ministry of Science and Technology: Research and develop high-efficiency and low-cost hydrogen production technology from renewable energy

On August 18, nine departments including the Ministry of Science and Technology issued the “Science and Technology Supporting Carbon Peak Carbon Neutralization Implementation Plan (2022-2030)”. The plan proposes to develop high-efficiency and low-cost hydrogen production technology from renewable energy, large-scale physical hydrogen storage and chemical hydrogen storage technology, large-scale and long-distance pipeline hydrogen transportation technology, hydrogen energy safety technology, etc.; explore and develop new hydrogen production and hydrogen storage technologies .

2. Hubei Governor Wang Zhonglin: Seize the commanding heights of the hydrogen energy industry and cultivate a 100 billion industrial cluster

On August 17, Wang Zhonglin, Deputy Secretary of Hubei Provincial Party Committee and Governor, went to Hongshan District, Wuhan City to investigate the development of hydrogen energy industry. During the investigation, Wang Zhonglin pointed out that hydrogen energy is an important part of the future national energy system and the focus of strategic emerging industries. direction. Hubei has a good industrial foundation and outstanding scientific and technological advantages, and there is great potential for the development of hydrogen energy. It is necessary to stand in the overall situation, take a long-term perspective, seize the opportunity of energy reform, speed up the transformation of advantages, accumulate victory, and seize the commanding heights of the development of the hydrogen energy industry.

It is necessary to increase policy support, focus on the whole chain of hydrogen energy production, storage, transportation and application, focus on technology research and development, transformation and application, market expansion and other links, strengthen financial support and factor supply, continue to optimize the industrial development ecology, and cultivate thousands of billion hydrogen energy industry cluster.

3. Shaanxi Province: During the “14th Five-Year Plan” period, about 10,000 fuel cell vehicles of various types will be promoted, and the scale of the entire industry chain will reach more than 100 billion yuan

On August 15, at the Shaanxi Province Hydrogen Energy Industry Innovation and Development Promotion Conference, Shaanxi Province released the “Shaanxi Province “14th Five-Year Plan” Hydrogen Energy Industry Development Plan” and the “Shaanxi Province Hydrogen Energy Industry Development Three-Year Action Plan (2022-2024″). )” and “Several Policies and Measures to Promote the Development of the Hydrogen Energy Industry in Shaanxi Province”, which clarified the development tasks and supporting measures of the hydrogen energy industry in Shaanxi Province during the “14th Five-Year Plan”, and proposed to form a policy environment system for the development of hydrogen energy in our province. , and initially establish a relatively complete supply chain and industrial system.

During the “14th Five-Year Plan” period, strive to build and put into operation about 100 hydrogen refueling stations, promote about 10,000 fuel cell vehicles of various types, and the scale of the entire industry chain will reach more than 100 billion yuan.

Investment and financing hot spots

4. Mufan Power completed 50 million yuan Pre-A round of financing

On August 19, it was reported that Mufan Power had recently completed a Pre-A round of financing of nearly 50 million yuan, led by Dachen Caizhi, and followed by Shunwei Capital and old shareholder Xiaomiao Fund. Lin Gang, founder and CEO of Mufan Power, said that this round of financing will be mainly used for product processing and demonstration project construction, expansion of R&D teams, investment in R&D experiments, and expansion of business premises. Founded in 2015, Mufan Power is a new energy high-tech enterprise in the field of turbomachinery. It is committed to the development of a new generation of zero-carbon hydrogen power generation technologies and products. Its main products are hydrogen gas turbines.

Industry hotspots

5. China National Offshore Oil and Gas Power, Foran Energy, and Southwest Chemical Co., Ltd. joined hands, and the skid-mounted natural gas hydrogen production device independently developed by my country was put into use

On August 21, the skid-mounted natural gas hydrogen production device independently developed by my country was officially put into use at the Foran Energy Mingcheng Comprehensive Energy Station. Under the condition of full load, 4.8 standard cubic meters of natural gas can produce about 11 standard cubic meters of hydrogen, and the purity of hydrogen production reaches 99.999%. This set of devices is jointly developed by China National Offshore Oil & Gas Group, Foran Energy (SZ: 002911) and Southwest Chemical. It can instantly produce high-purity hydrogen for fuel cell vehicles. It has completely independent intellectual property rights, high integration and high automation. , High hydrogen production efficiency, small footprint and so on. Zhongyuan Internal Distribution: Signed a contract with Yutong Commercial Vehicles to deploy hydrogen energy and fuel cell industries On August 19, Zhongyuan Internal Equipment (SZ: 002448) announced that it signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Yutong Commercial Vehicles, a subsidiary of Yutong Group. The two parties will carry out the promotion of fuel cell vehicles through strategic cooperation. The agreement shows that the two parties will vigorously promote the promotion and application of fuel cell vehicles in Jiaozuo City around the demonstration task of demonstrating urban fuel cell vehicles, improve the technical level of hydrogen energy production, storage, transportation and fuel cell core components in Jiaozuo City, and promote Jiaozuo City’s hydrogen energy and the development of the fuel cell industry. 7. FAW Jiefang and Remodeling Group completed the delivery of 100 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles On August 16th, FAW Jiefang (SZ: 000800), Reshaping Group and Light Cheng IoT completed the delivery of fuel cell vehicles and the strategic signing ceremony. It is reported that the 100 18-ton hydrogen fuel cell heavy trucks delivered this time will be delivered by Reshaping Group. It is jointly developed with FAW Jiefang. After delivery, the light-haul Internet of Things will be responsible for vehicle operation. The three parties further signed a strategic agreement and will promote and apply 1,000 fuel cell vehicles in the next three years. 8. The Sany hydrogen energy muck truck jointly developed by Sany Heavy Industry and Shanghai Hydrogen Energy was officially unveiled and the Shanghai hydrogen fuel cell stack HYLE E160 was released On August 15, Shanghai Hydrogen Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Shanghai Hydrogen Energy") and Sany Heavy Industry (SH: 600031), Qihang Automobile, and Suzhou Jinlong respectively launched strategic cooperation to jointly create the research and development of hydrogen energy vehicles Production. The hydrogen energy vehicles of the parties to this strategic cooperation will be equipped with hydrogen 120kW fuel cell engines. On the same day, the Sany hydrogen muck truck jointly developed by Sany Heavy Industry and Shanghai Hydrogen Energy was officially unveiled, becoming the first hydrogen muck truck in Shanghai. In addition, Shanghai Hydrogen Energy also released the latest generation of fuel cell stack HYLE E160. As of the end of June, more than 270 hydrogen refueling stations have been built nationwide According to the National Energy Administration, in the first half of the year, the effective investment in the energy sector continued to increase, and the completed investment increased by 15.9% year-on-year. By coordinating and promoting the construction of the hydrogen refueling network, as of the end of June, more than 270 hydrogen refueling stations have been built across the country. Data provided by the China Hydrogen Energy Alliance shows that by the end of 2021, there will be 659 hydrogen refueling stations in operation worldwide. Among them, the number of hydrogen refueling stations in my country ranks first in the world. 10. SAIC MAXUS delivered more than 100 hydrogen MIFA units Last week, nearly 20 SAIC MAXUS MIFA hydrogen units were officially delivered to users at the National Fuel Cell Vehicle Demonstration Application-Shanghai First Batch of Vehicles Departure Ceremony. Up to now, MIFA hydrogen has been delivered to more than 100 users, becoming the first hydrogen energy MPV in the world to achieve commercial operation. Specifically, MIFA hydrogen uses a 130-kilowatt fuel cell system, matched with a high-performance three-in-one electric bridge and a high-rate power battery. In terms of the convenience and battery life of hydrogen refueling, it only takes 3 to 5 minutes to fill up the 6.4 kg high-pressure hydrogen cylinder of MIFA hydrogen. After filling with hydrogen, the NEDC standard cruising range can reach 605 kilometers, and the hydrogen consumption per 100 kilometers is 1.18 kilograms, equivalent to The usage cost per kilometer is 4 cents. (Please indicate the source when reprinting, article source: China Energy Network, WeChat ID: hxny3060)

