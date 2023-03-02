Listen to the audio version of the article

Companies that put hydrogen at the center of their development plans are growing in Puglia. And Taranto and Bari are interesting hubs of this transition. Alongside Acciaierie d’Italia and Dri d’Italia for steel and pre-reduced iron – a semi-product to be used as an alternative to scrap in electric furnaces – Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy for the supply from renewable sources to Acciaierie d’Italia , to Eni and Enel Green Power for the Taranto refinery – use of an electrolyser and photovoltaic energy -, Fincantieri should now be counted, which with Isotta Fraschini Motori inaugurated the new innovation and development center in Bari.

In fact, the center’s mission includes the launch of the design of a new engine aimed at meeting the market demands of the coming years in terms of power and emission reduction. The focus is on technologies that contribute to the energy transition and that have the use of hydrogen as the ultimate goal.

It is precisely from the strong focus on hydrogen, also thanks to the funds disbursed by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy and by the IPCEI European fund (Important Project of Common European Interest) Hy2Tech, that “IFuture Hydrogen” was born. This is a program that will lead to the creation of two distinct marine products powered by this fuel. A family of internal combustion engines and a modular fuel cell platform. Both will be dedicated to a power range between 500 and 4,000 kW and will reduce CO2 emissions to values ​​close to zero.

“IFuture” is the general plan on which the Apulian center will work with the use of internal resources and 32 employees. In addition to dealing with the new engine, the center, with an engineering and industrialization plan, will also take care of improving the reliability of the engines currently in production, creating an industrial version of the engines aimed at the generator set market for onshore applications and to study new power management systems that manage multiple sources of energy production, including renewables: fuel cells, batteries, internal combustion engines, turbines, photovoltaics and others, integrating them to optimize the supply of energy in complex systems.

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Fincantieri, commented: “The ecological transition starts with gas, which is a mature technology, and with more efficient engines capable of burning new fuels. Then there are the fuel cells that will be marinized. In the specific case, which we want to accelerate and develop quickly with the Navy, they will even have to be interpreted in underwater terms. We study systems that work with oxygen to guarantee the invisibility of submarines, which is their fundamental characteristic”.