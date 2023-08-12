Märkisch-Oderland – Hydrogen-powered aircraft are now being manufactured in Strausberg

Video: rbb24 Brandenburg news | 08/11/2023 | Jakub Paczkowski | Image: rbb/Max Beuthner

A company from Strausberg opened a hall for testing and final assembly of hydrogen-powered aircraft on Friday. The first kerosene-free aircraft could fly in 2024 – but approval will probably take years.

The company has opened a test and final assembly hall. The Strausberg company is currently developing two aircraft models with electric motors. The first test flight could take place as early as 2024, and series production from 2025

Hydrogen-powered aircraft are to be assembled and tested in Strausberg (Märkisch-Oderland) with immediate effect. Apus GmbH opened a corresponding test and final assembly hall on Friday afternoon. “We need them to finally assemble and test our prototypes, which are now finished in shell construction,” said Phillip Scheffel, Managing Director at Apus, the rbb.

The tests of the hydrogen drives are necessary in order to bring the technology to a certain maturity and reliability in order to be able to fly with it, Scheffel continued. With wingspans of up to 27 meters, the aircraft require plenty of space during final assembly. According to the company, Apus was founded in 2014 and currently employs almost 70 people.

Steinbach hopes for climate-neutral aviation

Both the federal government and the state of Brandenburg support the company. Economics Minister Jörg Steinbach (SPD) was present at the opening on Friday and sees a lot of development potential in the Strausberg company: “We are also trying to focus on modern aviation in Brandenburg, which should be climate-neutral if possible,” the minister told rbb .

According to the company, only the aircraft development and an engineering office of Apus were based in Strausberg. The first starting signal for the development of the aircraft was given almost two years ago. The company hopes to start test flights next year.

Hydrogen, a “revolution in aviation propulsion”

According to Managing Director Scheffel, two aircraft models are currently in development. The first model will have four seats and two electric motors. “They are fed with electricity from a fuel cell. The hydrogen comes from structurally integrated tanks in the wings,” said Scheffel. A second, larger model is expected to have nine to 19 seats. Series production of the aircraft is planned for 2025.

Hydrogen is one of several alternative propulsion methods, said Lars Enghardt from the German Aerospace Center to rbb. “Hydrogen is an alternative that is being studied very intensively in the scientific field and that would bring about a disruptive change, a kind of revolution in aviation engines,” says the expert.

The company does not expect approval until 2028

Possible buyers of the four-seat aircraft could be airlines that could use them to train their prospective pilots, Apus main shareholder Rolf Jürgen Moll told rbb. “Then there are also private pilots like me who also want to be emission-free on the road,” he said. According to Moll, the planes should gradually become larger and be able to transport more people.

However, it will be some time before the aircraft come onto the market. According to Apus, it does not expect to receive approval for the first products until 2028.

Broadcast: Antenne Brandenburg, August 11, 2023, 4:10 p.m

