Germany gets there first, but Italy will also have its hydrogen Coradia. The first 14 trains completely powered by hydrogen and produced by Alstom will go into operation in these days in Germany, while in Italy, in particular at the Savigliano plant, in the province of Cuneo, work is being done on the development of the Coradia Stream model which will debut at the end. next year in Valcamonica. Alstom will supply six hydrogen fuel cell trains – with the option to produce another eight units – to Ferrovie Nord Milano for an amount of approximately 160 million euros.

The contract was signed at the end of 2020 with the commitment to supply the trains at a distance of thirty-six months. The trains will be used along the non-electrified Brescia-Iseo-Edolo line, replacing diesel trains. The hydrogen-powered version of the Coradia Stream will be equipped with the same fuel cell propulsion technology used on the Coradia iLint, the model that Alstom has developed and produced between its Salzgitter (Germany) and Tarbes (France) sites, which boasts a thousand kilometers of autonomy, low noise and zero emissions, only steam and condensed water.

In the Savigliano plant – where 200 high-speed trains and over 600 Coradia regional trains have been built in the last twenty years – Alstom has installed the Coradia Stream reference center for single-storey regional trains. A thousand employees work in the Piedmont office and Savigliano, with 328,000 square meters, is a key site globally for the Group which by June 2023 will complete the recruitment plan for 300 new employees.

Alstom has signed a total of four contracts for regional trains powered by hydrogen fuel cells, two in Germany, in Lower Saxony and in the metropolitan area of ​​Frankfurt, one in France, in addition to the agreement signed in Italy.