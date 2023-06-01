Home » Hypoport boss Ronald Slabke: “Buyers shouldn’t speculate on falling prices”
Business

Hypoport boss Ronald Slabke: “Buyers shouldn’t speculate on falling prices”

by admin
Hypoport boss Ronald Slabke: “Buyers shouldn’t speculate on falling prices”


Everything has it’s price,
especially the things
that cost nothing.

Art van Rheyn

Do you have an AdBlocker activated. Therefore our site is currently not available for you.

Advertisements are an important source of income for news sites such as WirtschaftsWoche Online. With the advertising revenue, we can pay for the work of our editorial staff and publish quality articles free of charge.

Unfortunately you deny us this income. If you appreciate our offer, please turn off the adblocker.

Thank you for your understanding,
Your Wiwo editorial team

See also  The three major A-share indexes rose slightly

You may also like

Istat data, employment is still growing: what the...

Company car calculator 2023: Calculate monetary benefits

Amazon, employees on climate strike: “Little progress on...

The highest reading speed is 7.1GB/s, and Hikvision...

Resolution 34 of 05/22/2023 – Adoption of the...

Inflation in the euro zone fell noticeably to...

are the banks still to be bought?

Hong Kong stocks closed: Hang Seng Index lost...

Stakeholder orientation instead of shareholder capitalism? A contradiction...

Africa: digital cross-border payment infrastructure launched

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy