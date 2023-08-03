Hyundai and Kia recall 91,000 vehicles in the US

Hyundai Motor and Kia, two of Korea’s major automakers, announced on Thursday the voluntary recall of more than 91,000 vehicles in the United States. The reason for this decision is the risk of fire due to damaged electrical components. As a precaution, owners are advised to park their vehicles away from structures and buildings until necessary repairs are made.

Affected models are Hyundai Palisade, Tucson, Sonata, Elantra, and Kona, and Kia Seltos and Sportage, all manufactured between 2023 and 2024. The issue affects the electronic controllers for the Idle Stop & Go oil pump assembly which may contain damaged electrical components which could overheat the pump. Dealerships will inspect and replace the controller if necessary. The owners will be notified of this operation from the end of September.

Kia has noted six reports of potentially related thermal events but no crashes or injuries, while Hyundai has had four. Both automakers told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the suspect component was phased out of production in March. In addition to the fire risk, thermal damage could trigger a short that affects other onboard controllers in the vehicle, Hyundai said.

