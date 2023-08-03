Home » Hyundai and Kia recall 91,000 vehicles in the US
Business

Hyundai and Kia recall 91,000 vehicles in the US

by admin
Hyundai and Kia recall 91,000 vehicles in the US

Hyundai Motor and Kia, two of Korea’s major automakers, announced on Thursday the voluntary recall of more than 91,000 vehicles in the United States. The reason for this decision is the risk of fire due to damaged electrical components. As a precaution, owners are advised to park their vehicles away from structures and buildings until necessary repairs are made.

Affected models are Hyundai Palisade, Tucson, Sonata, Elantra, and Kona, and Kia Seltos and Sportage, all manufactured between 2023 and 2024. The issue affects the electronic controllers for the Idle Stop & Go oil pump assembly which may contain damaged electrical components which could overheat the pump. Dealerships will inspect and replace the controller if necessary. The owners will be notified of this operation from the end of September.

Kia has noted six reports of potentially related thermal events but no crashes or injuries, while Hyundai has had four. Both automakers told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the suspect component was phased out of production in March. In addition to the fire risk, thermal damage could trigger a short that affects other onboard controllers in the vehicle, Hyundai said.

See also  Climate Change and the Rhodes Fire: Experts on the Future of Tourism

You may also like

Politics – the federal government has waived billions...

Wells Fargo Customers Report Missing Deposits, Bank Faces...

U.S. Stocks Close Lower as Chinese Concept Stocks...

War in Ukraine: How German companies in Moldova...

Tim, revenues at 7.8 billion (+3.5%) The focus...

Venevision grows and looks to new acquisitions

British interest rate rises to 5.25 percent –...

The CEO of Banca Ifis “No problem on...

Ukraine – Selenskyj speaks of “hard fighting” at...

The Final Phase of Castro’s Banking Project: Imposing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy