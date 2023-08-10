Hyundai and Kia Recall Over 90,000 Vehicles Due to Fire Risk

Hyundai Motor America and Kia America, Inc. have announced a recall of over 90,000 of their 2023 and 2024 vehicles due to a fire risk. The affected vehicles include certain models of the 2023 and 2024 Hyundai Palisade, Tucson, Sonata, Elantra, Kona, and Kia Soul, Sportage Soul, and Seltos. The recall is prompted by reports from the federal Highway Safety Administration regarding a factory defect with the electronic controller of the “Idle Stop & Go oil pump”. This defect may cause the pump to overheat and potentially lead to a fire.

As a precautionary measure, owners of the affected vehicles are advised to park them outside and away from structures until the necessary repairs are completed. The dealers will inspect and replace the faulty part at no charge to the owners, with notifications expected to be sent out by September 25, 2023 for Hyundai vehicles and September 28, 2023 for Kia vehicles.

This recall highlights the commitment of both Hyundai and Kia to ensuring the safety of their customers. By promptly addressing the issue and providing a solution, they aim to prevent any accidents or harm caused by the potential fire risk. Owners are urged to heed the recommendations and take the necessary steps to keep themselves and their properties safe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

