Home » Hyundai and Kia Recall Over 90,000 Vehicles Due to Fire Risk
Business

Hyundai and Kia Recall Over 90,000 Vehicles Due to Fire Risk

by admin
Hyundai and Kia Recall Over 90,000 Vehicles Due to Fire Risk

Hyundai Motor America and Kia America, Inc. have announced a recall of over 90,000 of their 2023 and 2024 vehicles due to a fire risk. The affected vehicles include certain models of the 2023 and 2024 Hyundai Palisade, Tucson, Sonata, Elantra, Kona, and Kia Soul, Sportage Soul, and Seltos. The recall is prompted by reports from the federal Highway Safety Administration regarding a factory defect with the electronic controller of the “Idle Stop & Go oil pump”. This defect may cause the pump to overheat and potentially lead to a fire.

As a precautionary measure, owners of the affected vehicles are advised to park them outside and away from structures until the necessary repairs are completed. The dealers will inspect and replace the faulty part at no charge to the owners, with notifications expected to be sent out by September 25, 2023 for Hyundai vehicles and September 28, 2023 for Kia vehicles.

This recall highlights the commitment of both Hyundai and Kia to ensuring the safety of their customers. By promptly addressing the issue and providing a solution, they aim to prevent any accidents or harm caused by the potential fire risk. Owners are urged to heed the recommendations and take the necessary steps to keep themselves and their properties safe.

See also  Turkish Lira Slumps to New Lows After Report State Banks Stop Selling Dollars to Support Lira - WSJ

You may also like

China’s Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise Development Index Continues...

Poste, General De Rinaldis to fly Air Cargo....

Why is inflation falling faster in the US...

Wall Street: Dow Jones leaps 440 points, Nasdaq...

USA: Low inflation raises hopes that interest rate...

China Enters Deflationary Territory for the First Time...

Tapestry buys Capri for 8.5 billion dollars: a...

FS, order worth 140 million for the purchase...

U.S. CPI Eyes New Investment Restrictions on China,...

Testing AI simulator for job interviews

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy