Hyundai Ioniq 6 Leasing: The best deal for the new electric car!

The Ioniq 5 from the South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai is one of the most popular electric cars of the past year. So it’s no wonder that Hyundai has now added another electric car to its Ioniq fleet. So Hyundai 2023 has the new one Ioniq 6 introduced. In contrast to the Ioniq 5, the Ioniq is not an SUV, but a chic sedan that is characterized by its sleek design and low consumption. Depending on the version, the Ioniq offers 6 up to 325 hp. Seine Maximum range is 614 kilometers and the Top speed is 185 km/h. Hyundai demands the cheapest version with 151 hp and a range of 429 kilometers 43.900,00 Eurowhile the premium version has 325 hp, all-wheel drive and a range of 583 kilometers costs up to 61,100.00 euros.

Alternative to buying: Leasing a Hyundai Ioniq 6

Of course you can use the new one But you can also lease the Hyundai Ioniq 6. We have found a suitable offer for private customers in our leasing calculator. So there is best deal for the new e-limousine currently at Leasing Markt. There you can already get the cheapest version Lease from 228.11 euros per month*.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 Leasing: What you should know about the cheap offer

As part of the Leasingmarkt deal, you lease the Ioniq 6 through a term of 24 months. Die Mileage is 5000 kilometers per year. For a small monthly surcharge of 115.82 euros, however, you can extend the mileage to 10,000 kilometers per year.

In this offer is the BAFA environmental bonus of the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA) already included. In addition, the GHG premium may already have been taken into account. For the special payment totaling 5750.00 euros you have to pay the dealer in advance. You can then have the full amount refunded to you by BAFA. You take care of that yourself. You can find the appropriate form here: Submit a BAFA individual application. Further information on the GHG Premium is available from the retailer.

In addition to the special payment for the environmental bonus, you will also have to pay another one-time payment. So another falls Provision fee over 990.00 euros at. These transfer costs are standard on most new car leasing deals. So these are not hidden costs.

Is the leasing deal for the Hyundai Ioniq 6 worth it?

Adding up all the costs for the Hyundai Ioniq 6, you pay a total of 12,214.64 euros with this offer (24 monthly installments + special payment + transfer costs). This increases the monthly rate to 508.94 euros. But if one assumes that you take care of the reimbursement of the special payments, the total costs fall again to 6464.64 euros. Die the actual monthly rate is therefore 269.36 euros.

There are several reasons why the deal is worth it. On the one hand we have in our leasing calculator no cheaper offer found. On the other hand, both the Leasing and the total cost factor below one, which usually indicates a very good deal. That’s how it is Leasingfaktor 0,52during the total cost factor 0,61 amounts to. With the reimbursable special payments BAFA and THG, the total cost factor is included 1,16.

Lease Hyundai Ioniq 6: The conditions at a glance

We have summarized all information about the leasing offer for the Hyundai Ioniq 6 here:

target group: Private and commercial leasing

Duration: 48 Fun

mileage: 5000 kilometers per year (can be extended for an additional charge)

delivery time: about twelve months

transfer costs: one-off 1190.00 euros (including admission)

special payment: one-off 4500.00 euros (for BAFA environmental premium, can be refunded)

Monthly Rate: 270,00 Euro

Leasingfaktor: 0,52

total cost factor: 0.61 (without BAFA); 1.16 (with BAFA)

What can the Hyundai Ioniq 6 do?

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 from this offer has 151 hp and a range of 429 kilometers. Its top speed is 185 km/h. In addition, there are these features:

list price: 43.900,00 Euro

drive: Electric motor

circuit: Automatic

Performance: 151 PS (111 Kilowatts)

top speed: 185 km/h

Range: 429 Kilometer

power consumption: combined 13.9 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers

CO2 emissions: combined 0 grams per kilometer

Furnishing: keyless central locking, climate control, multifunction steering wheel, parking assistant, emergency brake assistant, trip computer, navigation system, lane departure warning, rain sensor, cruise control, touch screen, blind spot assistant and more

Color: Blau

