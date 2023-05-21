Home » Hyundai Ioniq 6 Leasing: Top deal with affordable conditions
Hyundai Ioniq 6 Leasing: Top deal with affordable conditions

Hyundai Ioniq 6 Leasing: Top deal with affordable conditions

The Ioniq 5 from South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai is one of them most popular electric cars of the past year. So it’s no wonder that Hyundai has now added another electric car to its Ioniq fleet. So Hyundai 2023 has the new one Ioniq 6 introduced. In contrast to the Ioniq 5, the Ioniq is not an SUV, but a chic sedan that is characterized by its sleek design and low consumption. Depending on the version, the Ioniq offers 6 up to 325 hp. Seine Maximum range is 614 kilometers and the Top speed is 185 km/h. Hyundai demands the cheapest version with 151 hp and a range of 429 kilometers 43.900,00 Eurowhile the premium version has 325 hp, all-wheel drive and a range of 583 kilometers costs up to 61,100.00 euros.

Alternative to buying: Leasing a Hyundai Ioniq 6

Of course you can use the new one But you can also lease the Hyundai Ioniq 6. We have a suitable offer for this in our Leasing-Rechner found. So there is best deal for the new e-limousine currently at Leasing Markt. There you can already get the cheapest version Lease from 270.00 euros per month*. Another version with 325 hp and the maximum range of 614 kilometers is available from 641.67 euros per month*. Both offers are aimed at both Both private and commercial customers. However, in this article we will focus on the cheaper offer for the basic version of the new Ioniq.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 Leasing: What you should know about the cheap offer

As part of the Leasingmarkt deal, you lease the Ioniq 6 through a term of 48 months. Die Mileage is 5000 kilometers per year. For a small monthly surcharge of 40.00 euros, you can extend the mileage to 10,000 kilometers per year.

In this offer is the BAFA environmental bonus of the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA) already included. For the bonus of 4500.00 euros you have to pay the dealer in advance. You can then have the full amount refunded to you by BAFA. You take care of that yourself. You can find the appropriate form here: Submit a BAFA individual application.

In addition to the special payment for the environmental bonus, you will also have to pay another one-time payment. So another falls Provision fee over 1190.00 euros at. These transfer costs are standard on most new car leasing deals. So these are not hidden costs. The admission fee is already included in the provision fee.

Is the leasing deal for the Hyundai Ioniq 6 worth it?

Adding up all the costs for the Hyundai Ioniq 6, you pay a total of 18,650.00 euros for this offer (48 monthly installments + BAFA environmental bonus + transfer costs). This increases the monthly rate to 388.54 euros. But if you assume that you take care of the refund of the BAFA environmental bonus, the total costs fall again to 14,150.00. Die the actual monthly rate is therefore 294.79 euros.

There are several reasons why the deal is worth it. On the one hand we have in our Leasing-Rechner no cheaper offer found. On the other hand, both the Leasing and the total cost factor below one, which usually indicates a very good deal. That’s how it is Leasingfaktor 0,62during the total cost factor (even with the BAFA environmental bonus) 0,89 amounts to. Without BAFA, the total cost factor is even just that 0,67.

Lease Hyundai Ioniq 6: The conditions at a glance

We have summarized all information about the leasing offer for the Hyundai Ioniq 6 here:

  • target group: Private and commercial leasing
  • Duration: 48 Fun
  • mileage: 5000 kilometers per year (can be extended for an additional charge)
  • delivery time: about twelve months
  • transfer costs: one-off 1190.00 euros (including admission)
  • special payment: one-off 4500.00 euros (for BAFA environmental premium, can be refunded)
  • Monthly Rate: 270,00 Euro
  • Leasingfaktor: 0,62
  • total cost factor: 0.67 (without BAFA); 0.89 (with BAFA)

What can the Hyundai Ioniq 6 do?

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 from this offer has 151 hp and a range of 429 kilometers. Its top speed is 185 km/h. In addition, there are these features:

  • list price: 43.900,00 Euro
  • drive: Electric motor
  • circuit: Automatic
  • Performance: 151 PS (111 Kilowatts)
  • top speed: 185 km/h
  • Range: 429 Kilometer
  • power consumption: combined 13.9 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers
  • CO2 emissions: combined 0 grams per kilometer
  • Furnishing: keyless central locking, trip computer, navigation system, touchscreen, drowsiness warning system, lane departure warning system, climate control, parking sensors, rain sensor, multifunction steering wheel, automatic start/stop, tire pressure monitoring system and more
  • Color: Blau

