The Ioniq 6 is a streamlined electric sedan that begins to structure the lineup of Hyundai’s native electric models, which cannot fail to decline in many ways as suggested by the progenitor of the lineage, or the Ioniq 5 crossover, and as confirmed by the announced suv large size with a cabin for seven people Ioniq 7, which will debut next year. Thereafter, the range would grow quite rapidly with other models of different sizes, personalities and styles.

Hyundai Ioniq 6, the x-ray of the range

Under an original line to the point of arousing divisive opinions because it is the result of the intertwining of stylistic elements that are inspired by the past and others that come from the aeronautical world with attention to the nth power placed towards aerodynamics which attests the Cx to a prominent value (0.21), the Ioniq6 hides the state of the art of technologies intended for full-electric cars of the Hundai-Kia group. In particular, the E-Gmp modular platform designed to support models of different types and sizes, the 800V electrical network which allows batteries up to 77.4 kWh to be recharged from 10 to 80% in just 18 minutes with a 350 kW, in one hour and ten minutes from a 50 W system and in just over seven hours from an 11 kW alternating current unit. Furthermore, the Ioniq 6 also offers the Vehicle to Load function, aka V2L, which allows the car to deliver more than 3.5 kW of energy to external devices. The range offers three powertrain choices and two traction options. At the base is the single-engine version with rear-wheel drive 53.3 kWh Rwd with 151 horsepower, then moves on to the 77.4 kWh variant also with rear-wheel drive with 229 horsepower and culminates with the Ioniq 6 twin-engine Awd with all-wheel drive 77.4 kWh with 325 HP. The denominations highlight the capacity of the batteries of each Ioniq 6 which, by combining with the powers of their powertrains, consequently give rise to specific autonomy which range in the mixed cycle from 429 kilometers of the less powerful version up to the 614 kilometers promised by the Ioniq 6 which is positioned at the center of the offer, while in the case of the more powerful variant, the distance reaches 583 kilometres. Considering only the use in the urban cycle, the ranges range from 586 to 777 kilometres. To keep a good amount of electrons in the battery, the Ionqi6 also offers three levels of energy recovery when slowing down, the most incisive of which triggers the one-pedal mode and various vehicle configuration logics: Eco, Comfort and Sport. The AWD version also allows you to choose between three different traction system settings: permanent all-wheel drive, automatic all-wheel drive which distributes drive between the two axles as needed and exclusion of the front one. Of course, it transforms this Ioniq 6 into rear-wheel drive, thereby reducing electricity consumption. Finally, the Ioniq 6 is the first Hyundai to offer the Plug & Charge function at designated stations, which allows you to connect your vehicle and recharge it without the need for an app or a recharge card, saving time. To activate the service, offered by a third-party provider, a specific function must be enabled on your Charge myHyundai account.

Hyundai Ioniq 6, streamlined sedan that hides a large lounge

4.85 meters long, 1.88 meters wide, 1.49 meters high, almost like a traditional coupé and with a wheelbase of 2.95 metres, the Ioniq 6 offers plenty of space and therefore plenty of comfort inside for everyone the passengers. The modern style of the furniture follows that of the Ioniq 5 and is enhanced by the fins at the ends of the dashboard which house the displays of the optional cameras which replace the external rear-view mirrors, but with which one must become familiar since even if the displays are well positioned, habit pushes the gaze to look for the traditional mirrors outside the window, and from the two 12.3” screens of the configurable instrumentation of the infotainment system, from which the functions and services of the Ioniq6 are managed after having scrolled through many submenus. The system is constantly updated with OTA technology and also integrates navigation with route planning based on the charging points, also to suitably pre-heat the battery. On the top-of-the-range Ioniq6, the digitization chapter is completed by a head-up display with clear graphics that are easy to read in all light conditions. Ergonomics is not at the top because many switches are scattered on the dashboard and on the central console, which also houses those of the window regulators. The environment is finished with care but the presentation is affected by the almost ostentatious prominence given to the creation of several components with green materials that are not very pleasant to the touch and to the eye which are a bit subdued for a car of this category and can be invaded by different “synthetic” shades that accompany the operation of the powertrain. Among these there is also one that reproduces a sound similar to that of a spaceship. In terms of practicality, the Ioniq6 does not disappoint in the passenger compartment thanks to the presence of many storage compartments, while the boot capacity of 401 liters is not adequate for a car of similar size and which can easily accommodate five people.

Hyundai Ioniq 6, as the most powerful four-wheel drive version goes

Capable of pushing the Ioniq 6 Awd up to 185 per hour with an average consumption of 16.9 kWh/100 km, the powertrain has a power, 325 horsepower, and a torque of 605 Nm which counter well the effects of mass which exceeds 2,100 kg and gives the car a rather breezy temperament, but which does not give in to the temptation to arouse strong emotions. In fact, this Ioniq 6 aims to offer instinctive driveability in all driving conditions, a really good comfort that decreases a little only on the bumps faced at low speed more for the 20” rims than for the set-up calibration. The set-up is, however, rather stiff to contain body roll and together with the wheelbase as long as that of even larger cars optimizes the dynamism and driving reliability, but does not affect agility too much. In fact, despite its power and general balance, the flagship of the Ioniq range does not claim to amaze with its agility around bends, but rather that of being an excellent companion on long journeys and in quiet daily use where he can also rely on one pedal mode in traffic to drive so as not to scramble too much between the accelerator and the brakes and, at the same time, recharge the battery.

Overall, the Ioniq 6 offers reassuring driveability and sensations that mirror those typical of the Bev world, the result of the prompt and linear thrusts of the powertrain regardless of the power level. as far as consumption is concerned, at the end of our 130 km test which ran between Madrid and the outskirts of the city, we recorded 18.7 kWh/100 km and a range that went from 459 to 333 km.