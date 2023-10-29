Hyundai Kona: Attractive leasing deal for the popular SUV

PR/Business Insider

The Hyundai Kona Electric was one of the most popular electric cars in 2022. And the electric SUV will also be very popular in 2023. That’s how he became according to the Federal Motor Transport Authority approved more than 5,000 times up to and including June. No wonder, after all, the stylish Kona meets all the requirements that today’s drivers have – which of course also applies to the petrol version. It is comfortable, spacious, has a nice design and relatively low fuel consumption and pollutant emissions. If this sounds like the right car for you, we have good news for you: We know where you can now lease the Hyundai Kona at a bargain price.

Hyundai Kona in private leasing: Here you can get the SUV at the best price

So we looked for the best private leasing offer for the popular Hyundai Kona in our leasing calculator. We found it at Leasing Markt, where private customers can lease the elegant electric SUV for just 199.00 euros per month. The term is 48 months with a mileage of 10,000 kilometers per year. This offer is perfect for people who need a car for everyday life and rarely have to drive long distances.

What you should know about the leasing offer for the Hyundai Kona

In addition to the monthly rate, the term and the annual mileage, we would also like to draw your attention to the additional costs that you should be prepared for with this deal. These are the transfer costs of 995.00 euros. Transfer costs arise from the transport process from the manufacturing plant to delivery to customers.

The leasing conditions for the Hyundai Kona at a glance

We have summarized all the important information about the deal for you here:

Duration: 48 Fun

mileage: 10,000 kilometers per year

delivery time: expected April 2024

Transfer costs: one-off 995.00 euros

Monthly Rate: 199,00 Euro

Leasingfaktor: 0,88

Total cost factor: 0,98

Hyundai Kona: Is the leasing offer worth it?

Leasing a stylish SUV for just 199.00 euros a month? It is obvious that it is worth it. The leasing and total cost factors are also within reasonable limits. As a reminder, these are values ​​that can be used to evaluate and compare leasing offers. If these values ​​are below one, as here, you can usually assume that the conditions are very attractive.

At 10,000 kilometers, the mileage is within a reasonable range. If you don’t want to use the Kona for very long, non-urban road trips, 10,000 free kilometers should be more than enough.

What can the Hyundai Kona do?

So far so good. But is the Hyundai Kona also a good car? Our opinion: Yes, it is. The spacious SUV offers a lot of space for shopping, friends or family, but also 122 hp (88 kilowatts) and a top speed of up to 155 km/h. We have summarized more about the Kona for you here:

List price: 222.500,00 Euro

drive: Gasoline

circuit: Manual

Performance: 120 PS (88 Kilowatts)

Top speed: 155 km/h

Fuel consumption: combined 4.7 liters per 100 kilometers

CO2 emissions: combined 122 grams per kilometer

Furnishing: automatic climate control, rain sensor, keyless central locking, cruise control, on-board computer, multifunction steering wheel, voice control, automatic start/stop system, touchscreen, parking aid, drowsiness warning system, emergency brake assistant, tire pressure monitoring system, lane departure warning system and more

Color: Blau

