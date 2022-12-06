Home Business Hyundai N: Behind the scenes of the high-performance future. Also previewed Ioniq 5 N
Business

by admin
Hyundai has unveiled a video related to the high performance N brand with the two rolling labs RN22e and N Vision 74 that are introducing the future of electrified performance. The short film also features a preview of the Ioniq 5 N, an electric sports car that makes its first official appearance with a special camouflage livery with pixel motifs and checkered flags.

A look into the electric and sporty future

Released video offers an inside look into the development process of the N brand’s rolling labs, fully functional vehicles used for research, development and testing of high-performance technologies pioneered by Hyundai Motorsport before applying them to production models . An important example that shows how motorsport is an excellent testing ground for the development of technologies which, once fine-tuned, will be used for production vehicles. After the series of RM (Racing Midship) rolling labs with internal combustion engines of the N brand, last summer Hyundai introduced a new series of “laboratories on wheels” to develop new generation electrified vehicles.
The video reveals the development process of the rolling lab RN22e and N Vision 74, which are paving the way for N brand high-performance electrified cars.

RN22e: the first high-performance vehicle based on the E-Gmp

The RN22e is the first high-performance vehicle of the N brand based on Hyundai’s E-Gmp (Electric-Global Modular Platform) platform, which is also the basis of two production cars already present in the range: Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6. The video shows how RN22e combines the E-Gmp platform with other advanced technologies to achieve performance in line with the three cornerstones of the N brand: Corner Rascal, Racetrack Capability and Everyday Sports Car. Through the RN22e, innovative technologies are tested and verified for short-term implementation on the first battery-electric model of the N brand.

N Vision 74: the hydrogen laboratory on wheels

The company first announced its vision of the technology in 2015, when it unveiled the N 2025 Vision Gran Turismo concept car alongside the launch of its Hyundai N performance brand, envisioning the future of cell-based performance. fuel.
After just seven years, the cutting-edge technology that this virtual concept car previewed is now available in a real car that you can drive. N Vision 74 is the world‘s first hydrogen-powered hybrid high-performance vehicle, testifying to the efforts Hyundai is making in sustainable high-performance technologies.
The 500 kW hydrogen fuel cell powertrain boasts a refueling time of just five minutes. The design of N Vision 74 inherits the spirit of Hyundai’s Pony Coupé concept unveiled in 1974, clearly linking the South Korean brand’s heritage with the future of the N brand.

Find out more

The first images of the Ioniq 5 N

The video includes a brief appearance of the Ioniq 5 N covered in pixels and checkered flags, representing driving fun in the electric age, racing for a few seconds side by side with the RN22e and N Vision 74.
This model, according to rumors, would be arriving soon.

