Hyundai is aiming to expand its range of electric vehicles with a more compact model, based on the Casper, marketed at affordable prices to compete with the electric city cars that the Volkswagen group has officially announced it wants to market for 2025. After the remarkable obtained from the medium-sized Ioniq 5, the Korean brand is ready to venture into the cheaper range of electric cars that involves other automotive groups.

The urban Ev is one of 11 electric models expected by 2030

To do this, he plans to introduce a small city destined to confront the Volkswagen ID. Life and Cupra UrbanRebel, but not only. Hyundai’s head of European marketing, Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, said that € 20,000 could be the price target for the new vehicle model which will be one of 11 new electric Hyundai’s to be marketed by Hyundai in Europe by 2030, an increasingly growing market. important for the Korean brand.

Hyundai’s choice could be the Casper Ev

Producing a profitable electric city car is not an easy task due to the low prices that this type of car has to offer while requiring relatively high development costs. Which means that Hyundai’s solution could be to launch a fully electric electrified version of an existing small model. It is possible that the solution could be that of an EV version, that is 100% electric of the Hyundai Casper, which would have much more affordable design and development costs for the brand.

Electricity has good market prospects in Europe

The Casper is a compact SUV-style city car has had good feedback globally despite being on sale for the moment only in South Korea. Hyundai could, therefore, plan that an electric version of the car destined to offer itself to a much more public broad that could also include Europe. The Casper could also compete with models such as the Toyota Aygo X which, although not an electric one, is inspired by off-road vehicles, the most popular solution for the general public of the Old Continent and therefore in full harmony with the market.

The goal is to compete with the small Evs of the Vw group

But Hyundai’s new offer, as mentioned, will specifically target future electric vehicles in the subcompact segment of the Volkswagen group, the details of which have been anticipated recently. But while both the Vw ID. Life that the Cupra UrbanRebel are already in an advanced stage of development, an electric Skoda of the same size is in prospect possible. Hyundai’s response, therefore, is very appropriate and if it responded both with a price of around 20,000 euros and a range of about 400 kilometers it would be very competitive.