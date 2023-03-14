Listen to the audio version of the article

Starting from the electric one and then developing the thermal and hybrid versions. The new Hyundai Kona changes paradigm in the production of a new model, abandoning the traditional Ice-to-Ev development process (from thermal to electric) to take the opposite path: starting from the design of the zero-emission version to arrive at that of the internal combustion. Larger than in the past, the new Kona grows by 15 centimeters and reaches an overall length of 435 cm, with an extra 2.5 cm in width and a wheelbase that grows by 6 cm. Ready to challenge the long list of competitors in the crowded B SUV segment, starting with the Jeep Avenger, the Kona focuses on a design with a strong personality. Aesthetically, the optical groups divided into two portions stand out at the front: in the upper part there is a luminous strip called “Seamless Horizon Lamp”, which extends horizontally and follows the entire bumper. Below are the lighthouses. In the electric version, the LED bar takes up the “pixel” motif characteristic of the Ioniq electric range. On the sides, the important wheel arches with a geometric design in raw plastic stand out, while at the rear we find the Seamless Horizon Lamp.

On board, the designers have worked to create a cockpit with minimalist features, where, however, there is a consistent (given current trends) presence of physical buttons. The dashboard is dominated by two large 12.3-inch screens side by side, from which to manage the car’s infotainment system and all the on-board settings. Among the new features the gear selector moved from the center console to behind the steering wheel. Among the many functions guaranteed by OTA connectivity, the Kona can be locked, unlocked and started via the Digital Key 2 Touch, using near-field communication (NFC) on smartphones or smartwatches, which guarantees a high level of security.

Available in four different versions – electric, full hybrid (HEV), with internal combustion engine and in the sporty N Line trim – in the zero-emission version it has a range of up to 495 km (wltp) thanks to the 65.4 kWh battery combined with a 160 kW electric motor and two-wheel drive. In the less powerful 114.6 kW version with 48.4 kWh battery, the range drops to 342 km. The most powerful version recharges from 10 to 80% in about 41 minutes with 350 kW fast charging columns. Among the most interesting new features it introduces: front trunk (Frunk, i.e. Front Trunk), active Air flaps and heated charging port capable of operating down to -30°C. The new i-Pedal driving mode allows you to accelerate, decelerate and stop using only the accelerator pedal. The Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function supports internal and external charging and powering of electrical devices and equipment. The maximum power is 3.13 kVA.

Complete the Adas endowment, equal to the second level (on a scale from 0 to 5): among the endowments there is the Highway Driving Assist 2 which helps the driver to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front and to stay in the center of the lane, and assists him in overtaking the vehicles in front.

Prices still to be defined and arrival during the second half of 2023.