At Hyundai they called them N RN22e and N Vision 74 and in fact they represent the vision of high-performance electrification of the Hyundai N brand. With the two concepts, the Korean manufacturer aims to become the leader in the zero-emission future. RN22e is based on the new Ioniq 6 and was built on the Hyundai Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E GMP) to set the new standard for high-performance electric vehicles, while N Vision 74 combines EV technology with a hydrogen fuel, becoming Hyundai N’s natural hydrogen hybrid wheeled laboratory in the age of electrification.

Two strategic concepts for the Korean brand

“The RN22e and N Vision 74 play an important role in the strategic development of our entire product range, especially our high-performance electrified vehicles,” said Thomas Schemera, executive vice president and head of customer experience division of Hyundai Motor Company. Rolling Lab represent the continuous development of our most advanced technologies. An approach that makes us ready for challenges by pushing ourselves to the limit. ”Both the RN22e and N Vision 74 will continue to be tested and verified by Hyundai engineers, so that future N production cars can be equipped with their advanced technologies when they debut.

Specific equipment for performance cars

N22e has been tested to maximize the three pillars of N performance, starting with corner rascal: the N brand has been committed since its launch to developing the now characteristic cornering ability, and has equipped most of the models N with e-LSD, Corner Carving Differential. RN22e increases the feeling of extreme grip when cornering with inevitably more weight, by exploring torque vectoring through a double clutch. A complex solution capable of guaranteeing maximum efficiency in all situations of use.

All-wheel drive, but not only

Additionally, 3D printed parts reduce weight and maintain stiffness for improved cornering behavior. Equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD), the RN22e offers optimized torque distribution according to different driving modes, allowing the driver to choose torque on the front and rear wheels. With a length of 4,915 mm, a width of 2,023 mm and a height of 1,479 mm on a wheelbase of 2,950 mm, the RN22e will continue to evolve thanks to the experience gained in the field of motorsport.

The alternative solution to fuel cells

By doing so, Hyundai can refine and refine its advanced technologies to launch a series electric N model that harnesses the potential of the E-GMP platform. Inspired by Hyundai’s history, N Vision 74 is a high-performance hydrogen fuel cell hybrid rolling lab that underscores the company’s leadership in sustainable performance technologies. The N Vision 74 looks at both technology and design, taking root in N’s sustainable vision announced in 2015 and Hyundai’s passion for high-end performance since 1974.